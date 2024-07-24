Americans Announce Preseason Game

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, opening their 16th season of professional hockey this October, are proud to announce the team will play a home preseason game on Friday, October 11th at 8:00 PM CT.

This will be the lone test for the Americans until the regular season opens on October 24th. For the third year in a row, the Americans will face their neighbors from Oklahoma, as the Tulsa Oilers will make the short drive to North Texas.

Stay tuned to the Allen Americans website, as well as all social media channels, for ticket information to the preseason contest. The game will take place at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center Community Rink.

The Americans home opening weekend will be on October 25th and 26th when the team faces the Western Conference Champion Kansas City Mavericks in a two-game series.

