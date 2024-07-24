Indy Re-Signs Defenseman Victor Hadfield

July 24, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Indy Fuel News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel announced on Wednesday that they have re-signed defenseman Victor Hadfield to a standard player contract for the upcoming 2024-25 season.

The 23-year-old left-handed shot is returning for his third season in the ECHL and second with the Indy Fuel after joining the team from Jacksonville where he played 68 games across three seasons.

In the 2023-24 season, Hadfield had six assists in 27 games with the Fuel after an injury kept him off the ice early in the season. Since then, the Oakville, Ontario native played both defense and offense for the Fuel, proving to be a versatile depth player for the team.

Prior to his time with Jacksonville, Hadfield played sixteen games for the South Carolina Stingrays in 2022 after four games in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Manitoba Moose in 2020-21.

Before going pro, the 6'0 defenseman played three seasons for the Barrie Colts of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) where he had 33 points in 124 games.

Hadfield on returning to the Fuel:

"I'm excited and grateful to be coming back for another year! Can't wait to get started and to play in front of our incredible fans!"

ECHL Stories from July 24, 2024

