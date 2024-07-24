William Provost Joins the Lions

July 24, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







Lions de Trois-Rivières have come to terms with Senneterre, Quebec native William Provost.

Provost will be entering his second full season in the ECHL, having played 53 games last year (three with Fort Wayne, 15 with Allen, 26 with Maine and nine with Wheeling), amassing 10 goals and 16 assists for 26 points.

Before making the jump to the professionals, the 6' forward played four complete seasons with the QMJHL's Val d'Or Foreurs, notably collecting 68 points in 66 games in the 2022-23 campaign, his final in the junior ranks.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.