William Provost Joins the Lions
July 24, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
Lions de Trois-Rivières have come to terms with Senneterre, Quebec native William Provost.
Provost will be entering his second full season in the ECHL, having played 53 games last year (three with Fort Wayne, 15 with Allen, 26 with Maine and nine with Wheeling), amassing 10 goals and 16 assists for 26 points.
Before making the jump to the professionals, the 6' forward played four complete seasons with the QMJHL's Val d'Or Foreurs, notably collecting 68 points in 66 games in the 2022-23 campaign, his final in the junior ranks.
