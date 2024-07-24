Iverson Returns to Norfolk for Second Season

Norfolk, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose, announced on Wednesday afternoon they have signed forward Keegan Iverson to a contract for the upcoming season.

Iverson, 28, returns to Norfolk after playing in 44 games with the Admirals last season. In those contests, he posted 11 points (6g, 5a) along with a career-high 169 penalty minutes, which was second to Mark Liwiski for the team lead (310).

Admirals forward Keegan Iverson skates off the ice after his shift against the Trois-Rivieres Lions on April 28, 2024 at Norfolk Scope | Photo: Paul Jensen "Keegan did a great job being the glue to our identity on and off the ice & was a major piece of our leadership group," said Jeff Carr, Admirals General Manager & Head Coach. "He supplied scoring on the rush at times along with a physical presence & stability playing up and down the lineup."

The Minneapolis, Minnesota native was acquired by Norfolk last summer at the future considerations deadline (June 20, 2023) from the Rapid City Rush. Throughout this four-year ECHL career, Iverson has played in 189 regular season games with Norfolk, Rapid City, Indy, and Manchester. In those games, he has totaled 49 points (16g, 33a) and 451 penalty minutes.

"I am super excited to be back in Norfolk for next season," Iverson said. "I'm excited to get back to work with the boys and build off all the good things we did together last year."

Iverson was drafted by the New York Rangers in the third round (85th overall) of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft. He played four seasons with the Portland Winterhawks, two of them in a leadership role as captain or assistant captain. In 2016-17, Iverson finished the regular season with 70 points (26g, 44a) along with 94 penalty minutes and a +27 rating.

