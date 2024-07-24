Oilers Open Preseason on Road in Allen Texas

TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, announced Wednesday an away preseason game against the Allen Americans at the practice rink of the Credit Union of Texas Event Center at 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 11

Before the first professional hockey game at WeStreet Ice Center on Saturday, Oct. 12, the Oilers travel to Allen, Texas to battle the Allen Americans at 8 p.m. CT at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center Community Rink, located at 200 E Stacy Rd #1350, Allen, TX 75002.

Ticket information is not yet available and seating is limited. The Allen Americans ticket office can be reached at (972) 912-1000.

The following day on Saturday, Oct. 12 the Oilers host the Wichita Thunder at the WeStreet Ice Center, located at 4143 S. Yale Ave, Tulsa, OK 74135. Puck drop is at 7:05 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at Tulsa Oilers.com

The Oilers kick off the 2024-25 regular season at the BOK Center, hosting the Rapid City Rush on Saturday, Oct. 19 at 7:05 p.m.

Flex, season and group plans are currently being sold through the Oilers office by phone and text at 918-632-7825.

