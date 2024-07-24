Walleye Add All-Star Defenseman Jalen Smereck

July 24, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo Walleye News Release







(Toledo, OH) - Defenseman Jalen Smereck will join the Pond for his first season in Toledo after agreeing to terms for the 2024-25 ECHL season.

Smereck, a Detroit, MI native, joins the Walleye after spending parts of each of the last two seasons with the Cincinnati Cyclones. Smereck was a 2024 ECHL All-Star and named to the All-ECHL First Team for the Cyclones after a career year. He posted 71 points (14G, 51A) and 84 penalty minutes in 70 games for the Cyclones a season ago. Smereck led all ECHL defensemen in points, assists, and power play points (32).

Smereck has played over 300 professional games in his career, spending parts of his eight seasons between the ECHL, the AHL, and the DEL. In his 305 professional games, the 27-year-old has totaled 219 points (47G, 172A) and 327 penalty minutes while skating at +15. In his ECHL career, Smereck has posted 169 points (33G, 136A) and 228 penalty minutes in 182 games across five seasons with Fort Wayne, Norfolk, Rapid City, and Cincinnati. The defenseman also has accrued 16 points (4G, 12A) and 41 penalty minutes in 77 games over six AHL seasons between Tucson and San Jose. Smereck also spent one season with the Bietigheim SC Steelers of the DEL, posting 34 points (10G, 24A) and 58 penalty minutes in 46 games. Prior to turning pro, Smereck played three OHL seasons, collecting 104 points (24G, 80A) and 181 penalty minutes in 169 games split between Oshawa and Flint.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.