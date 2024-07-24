Jaguars Defensive End Roy Robertson-Harris Joins Icemen Ownership Group

JACKSONVILLE, FL - Zawyer Sports & Entertainment is pleased to announce that Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris has joined the Jacksonville Icemen's ownership group.

Robertson-Harris joins Zawyer Sports and the Icemen ownership group managed by CEO Andy Kaufmann. The group is also comprised of several local business leaders and well-known Jacksonville-based athletes such as Tim Tebow, Myles Jack and Daniel Murphy.

"We are thrilled to welcome Roy to the Icemen and Zawyer Sports Family," said Kaufmann. "We take great pride in surrounding ourselves with great people who have a passion for supporting our local teams and giving back to Jacksonville. Roy has certainly established himself during his time with the Jaguars and his values and goals align with ours here at Zawyer Sports."

Robertson-Harris joined the Jaguars in 2021 following a four-year stint with the Chicago Bears. He has totaled 17 sacks, 191 tackles, 13 pass deflections and has one fumble recovery during his eight NFL seasons. Prior to his professional career, Roberston-Harris was a standout collegiate player at UTEP before being drafted by the Bears in 2016. The 31-year-old defender originally hails from Oakland, California, but now calls Jacksonville his home.

"Investing in my local community is something I take great pride in," said Robertson-Harris. "As an athlete, I'm happy to support the Icemen and other teams in the Zawyer Sports Family. As a father, I'm even prouder to commit to an organization that prides itself on family entertainment and giving back."

The Icemen are owned and operated by Zawyer Sports & Entertainment's family of teams. In addition to the Icemen, the organization owns and operates the Tahoe Knight Monsters (ECHL), and Savannah Ghost Pirates (ECHL) and the AHL's Charlotte Checkers. It also owns and operates the Gastonia Baseball Club, Community First Igloo located in Jacksonville and 32 Degrees Marketing, a full-service agency. Additionally, Zawyer operates the ECHL's Allen Americans and Atlanta Gladiators as well as Ghost Pirates Ice in Savannah

The Icemen open their eighth season on Saturday, October 19. Icemen ticket packages for the 2024-25 Season are currently on sale! Payment plans are also available. Contact the Icemen office at 904-602-7825, or visit www.jacksonvilleicemen.com for more information.

