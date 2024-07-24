Orlando Solar Bears Welcome Your Pie as Official Pizza Partner

July 24, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced an exclusive partnership agreement with Your Pie Pizza, making them the official pizza of the Orlando Solar Bears.

"We are thrilled to welcome Your Pie to the Orlando Solar Bears family," said Solar Bears President Chris Heller. "Eric and Ashley Corbett are passionate Solar Bears fans who are dedicated to offering high-quality, brick oven pizza to Central Florida. We look forward to what this partnership has in store."

In addition to the partnership, Your Pie will joint-host meet and greet events at the Lee Vista location as well as offer exciting deals and opportunities at each game. Now located inside Lee Vista Promenade, Your Pie is owned by Orlando native and U.S. Army veteran Eric Corbett and his wife Ashley, who still actively serves in the U.S. Army Reserves.

"My wife and I are excited to become the newest sponsors for the Orlando Solar Bears, said Eric Corbett, Owner of the Your Pie Lee Vista location. "Being an Orlando Native, I have attended many Solar Bear games throughout my life. I am thrilled to now present our logo on the dasher boards around the ice. We are looking forward to celebrating many eventful nights with the team, staff, and many others at the KIA Center."

Your Pie uses hand-tossed dough, fresh ingredients, homemade pizza sauces and salad dressings. The restaurant offers vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free pizzas in addition to its traditional pizzas, chopped salads and pastas. All menu items, including its rotating seasonal menu, are inspired by family recipes from the Italian island of Ischia. The store also offers craft beer, wine and Italian-style gelato pairings, designed to perfectly complement guests' custom pizza creations.

