Fuel Win Shootout Battle in Adirondack

March 27, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

GLENS FALLS- The Fuel headed to Glens Falls, New York to take on the Adirondack Thunder in the first of a three-game set this week while they continue their battle for fourth place in the Central division. After a late game comeback for Indy, they forced the shootout and took the 3-2 victory.

1ST PERIOD

Things started off slowly until seemingly out of nowhere, Dakota Seaman and Brendan Less dropped the gloves and each earned five minutes for fighting at 5:40. Seaman also took a two minute instigating penalty that will be served by Owen Robinson.

At 11:48, Kyle Maksimovich scored first on the rebound with the help of Chris Cameron and Bryan Lemos to give the Fuel the 1-0 edge.

The game moved quickly after that, with a lot of players not hesitating to make big hits but time expired on the first period without another whistle.

At the end of the first frame, the Fuel led 1-0 while shots were tied 7-7.

2ND PERIOD

The first half of the second period went by quickly, with the Fuel tacking on ten shots that Jeremy Brodeur handled with ease.

At 10:52, Luke Reid headed to the penalty box for boarding, putting Fuel on their first power play of the game. Adirondack was able to kill off that penalty.

Ryan Conroy headed to the box for boarding at 14:46 to put the Thunder back on the penalty kill.

After that penalty was killed, it was Conroy who scored for Adirondack at 18:45 to make it 1-1 late in the second period.

In the second period, the Fuel outshot the Thunder 14-5 despite the lone goal coming from Adirondack.

3RD PERIOD

Much like the first two periods, the first half of the third went by quickly without much action.

At 11:09, right after Nick Grima saved a puck from going into the Indy net, Spencer Cox headed to the box for a high sticking double minor.

This put the Fuel on a long penalty kill late in the game and it was Thunder newcomer Lars Rødne, who scored his first professional goal to break the tie.

The Fuel remained on the penalty kill because of the double minor and were able to kill the rest of it off.

With about two minutes left, the Fuel pulled Ben Gaudreau from net in favor of the extra skater. It paid off for them when Maksimovich scored his second of the game at 18:22 to tie it up, 2-2.

Neither team scored again before the end of regulation and the game headed to overtime. Shots were tied in the third period, 9-9.

OVERTIME

The Fuel held possession for a lot of the seven-minute overtime period but Adirondack's defense held strong and boxed them out before having a few good chances of their own.

Neither team recorded a shot on goal in the overtime period before time expired and the game headed to a shootout.

After three rounds of no scoring from either team, Indy's Jarrett Lee scored the game winner with the second shot of the fourth round. The final score was 3-2.

This earned the Fuel two points in the standings and gave them sole possession of fourth place in the Central division before the weekend.

