Blades Win 3-2 With OT Comeback Win

March 27, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades News Release









Florida Everblades celebrate win

(Florida Everblades) Florida Everblades celebrate win(Florida Everblades)

ESTERO, Fla. - Jesse Lansdell scored the overtime winner to cap off another comeback win with a 3-2 OT win over the Jacksonville Icemen in front of 6,636 fans. With the 30-save victory, Cam Johnson now holds the franchise's all-time record for wins in a season with 34 victories.

The first period saw Jacksonville open the scoring thanks to their captain Christopher Brown. The center found open space in Florida's zone and roofed it to put Jacksonville out front 1-0. Jacksonville outshot Florida 13-8 in the first period.

The Icemen extended their lead with a goal eight seconds after a power play ended with Chris Grando putting home a rebound. Later in the frame, the Blades got a five-on-three power play and converted with a beautiful goal from Oliver Chau. Chau now has six goals against Jacksonville this season. Florida outshot Jacksonville 18-14 in the second.

In the third, Florida peppered Matt Vernon with 16 shots compared to just two for Jacksonville. It took time, but late in the third period Carson Gicewicz scored out front on a six-on-four power play to tie the game.

In overtime, Chau and Lansdell teamed up for a two-on-one rush to finish the game. Florida finished with a 43-32 lead in the shot count and are now on a five-game winning streak.

BLADES BITS

Gicewicz has six goals against Savannah this season.

Florida is now 9-7 in overtime.

Tarun Fizer had two assists in the win, his 100th game in the ECHL.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.