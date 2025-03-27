Gladiators Earn a Point, But Fall to the Solar Bears on School Day

March 27, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators (26-28-6-2) were defeated by the Orlando Solar Bears (34-22-10-0) by a final score of 4-3 in overtime on Wednesday morning, at Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia.

Ethan Haider was between the pipes for the Gladiators, while Luke Pavicich, making his professional debut, was the netminder for the Solar Bears.

With both teams having playoff implications on the line, the contest got off to a hot start. The Solar Bears got on the board first at 4:19, when defender Mark Auk (2nd) scored on an open-look from the perimeter by slapping the puck past Haider. Auk's goal was assisted by Aaron Luchuk and Brayden Low.

Later in the first, Derek Topatigh (10th) reached double-digit goals for the second time in his professional career at 13:09, when he sniped a wrist shot from the blue line into the right corner of the net. The goal made Topatigh the all-time leader in points produced among defenseman in the franchise's history, with 117.

Brayden Low went to the box early into the second period for a holding minor, and the Gladiators capitalized at 5:02. Gladiator forward Cody Sylvester (23rd) gave Atlanta a 2-1 lead ripping a wrist shot past the goaltender. The tally was Sylvester's 100th career goal as an Atlanta Gladiator.

At 15:08, Solar Bear forward Ara Nazarian (8th) tied the game for the visitors, with a one-timer, following a slick dish by Chris Harpur.

A few moments later, the Solar Bears took the lead, as Kelly Bent (3rd) beat Haider over the shoulder following a turnover in the defensive zone.

Orlando went into the second intermission up on the Gladiators 3-2, while Atlanta out-shot the Solar Bears 20-17.

At 11:57, Anthony Bardaro went off for a holding minor, and the Gladiators took advantage, scoring their second power-play goal of the contest. Jackson Pierson (7th) deflected a point shot into the net, assisted by Derek Topatigh and Cody Sylvester.

With seven seconds to go in regulation, Eric Neiley received a goaltender interference penalty, resulting in a 4-on-3 advantage for the Solar Bears entering the extra session. Neiley received an extra penalty for roughing, as did Chris Harpur, for the same infraction.

As the man-advantage came to end, Ara Nazarian (9th) iced the game for the Solar Bears, beating Haider with a wrist shot from atop the offensive zone.

In the loss for the Gladiators, Ethan Haider saved 25 of 29 shots that he faced, while Luke Pavicich made 25 saves on 28 shots in the win for Orlando.

