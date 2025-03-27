Grizzlies Win 6-5 Thriller at Maverik Center
March 27, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Utah Grizzlies News Release
West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies get a game winning power play goal from Mick Messner 11:57 into the third period as they defeated the Allen Americans 6-5 on a Wednesday night at Maverik Center. Keaton Mastrodonato had a big game for the Grizzlies as he scored 2 goals and 2 assists.
Utah's Reilly Connors scored his first professional goal on a one-timer from the right wing 1:21 into the contest. Just 24 seconds later Adam Berg scored on a backhand shot to extend the Grizzlies lead. Jared Westcott got the Americans on the board 13:43 in with a power play goal. Allen's Jay Powell tied up the contest 14:59 in. The score was tied 2-2 after 20 minutes of play.
The Americans took a 3-2 lead on a Quinn Warmuth power play goal 4:37 into the second period. Utah got back-to-back goals from Keaton Mastrodonato 11:09 and 15:06 of the second period to give Utah a 4-3 lead. Mastrodonato now has 17 goals and 27 assists in 46 games this season. Allen scored a power play goal from Mark Duarte 19:05 in to tie the score 4-4 after 2 frames.
Allen's J.C. Brassard scored 46 seconds into the third period as they took a 5-4 lead. Brassard had 1 goal and 2 assists for the Americans. Allen went 4 for 7 on the power play. 22 seconds later Utah's Luke Manning tied up the game on a centering pass from Briley Wood. Mick Messner's game winner with 8:03 remaining to give Utah a 6-5 lead that they held on to as goaltender Jake Barczewski held strong as he stopped 26 of 31 to earn his team leading 12th victory of the season.
Utah went 2 for 6 on the power play. It was the 8th time this season that the Grizzlies have scored 2 or more power play goals.
It was the Grizzlies first victory this season on a Wednesday. Utah has scored four or more goals in nineteen of their twenty-one victories this season. The Grizzlies have played a ton of close games as of late as 15 of their last twenty six games have been decided by one goal.
The series continues on Friday night at 7:10 pm as the Grizzlies face the Americans. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.
3 stars
1. Keaton Mastrodonato (Utah) - 2 goals, 2 assists, +2, 6 shots, 6 PIM.
2. Reilly Connors (Utah) - 1 goal, 1 assist, +2, 4 shots.
3. Reed Lebster (Utah) - 3 assists, +2.
Honorable mentions
Mick Messner (Utah) - 1 goal, 1 assist.
Derek Daschke (Utah) - 2 assists.
