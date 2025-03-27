Mavs Outshoot Thunder But Fall 3-2 at Home

March 27, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

INDEPENDENCE, MO - A furious third-period push and 40-shot effort weren't enough for the Kansas City Mavericks on Wednesday night, as they dropped a tightly contested 3-2 decision to the Wichita Thunder at Cable Dahmer Arena. The Mavericks outshot the Thunder 40-23, but a stellar showing from Wichita goaltender Trevor Gorsuch halted Kansas City's five-game winning streak.

Wichita opened the scoring late in the first period, as Jay Dickman converted at 17:40, assisted by Luke Grainger and Peter Bates. Despite chances on both ends, the Thunder carried a 1-0 lead into the second.

Kansas City found momentum midway through the second period. Luke Loheit evened the score at 10:34, finishing a pass from Jimmy Glynn. Just 1:14 later, Damien Giroux gave the Mavericks their first lead of the night, burying a chance created by Zack Trott and Landon McCallum.

But Wichita answered back at 13:58, as Kobe Walker struck off the rush, finishing a quick transition play started by Peter Bates and T.J. Lloyd. The goal tied the game at 2-2 heading into the third.

The Mavericks dominated the final frame, firing 21 shots to Wichita's 6, but it was the Thunder who broke through. Michal Stinil netted the game-winner at 15:30, with Walker notching the assist for his second point of the night.

Trevor Gorsuch was the difference-maker in net for Wichita, stopping 38 of 40 shots. Jack LaFontaine made 20 saves for Kansas City in a solid outing but was handed the loss.

The Mavericks will look to bounce back on the road when the series shifts to Wichita on Friday night at 7:05 p.m..

