Charleson Returns to the Swamp Rabbits from the AHL
March 27, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
(GREENVILLE, S.C.) - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, announced today via a Swamp Rabbit Moving Transaction that goaltender Pierce Charleson has been released from his professional tryout (PTO) with the AHL's Providence Bruins and rejoins the Swamp Rabbits ahead of their "home-and-home" series against the Atlanta Gladiators.
Charleson earned his first trip to the AHL, dressing for the Bruins in their matchup against the Charlotte Checkers. The 6'3", 195-pound net-minder is 0-2-1-0 in four games and three starts with the Swamp Rabbits, sporting a 3.21 GAA and .889 SV% since making his professional debut on March 15th against Kansas City.
From Aurora, Ontario, Charleson, 25, turned pro with the Swamp Rabbits following his final NCAA season with Niagara University, registering an 18-13-3 record with a pair of shutouts, a 2.76 GAA, and .921 SV% in 34 games. He competed for five NCAA seasons between Niagara, University of Alaska-Fairbanks (2023-24), and Michigan State (2020-23), and compiled a career record of 35-36-6 with three shutouts, a 2.83 GAA, and .912 SV%. Before going to college, Charleson spent a pair of seasons with the AJHL's Brooks Bandits, helping the team capture the 2019 AJHL and RBC Cup Championships while earning Top Team Goaltender honors with a 42-2-0 record in 44 games.
The Swamp Rabbits begin a home-and-home series with the Atlanta Gladiators starting this Friday, March 28th. Puck drop for "Hockey & Hops", presented by KW Beverage, is slated for 7:05 p.m. EST at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.
