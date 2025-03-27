Bison to Host Hockey Fights Cancer Night
March 27, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Bloomington Bison News Release
Bloomington, Ill. - Bloomington Bison President & CEO Larry McQueary announced today the details for Hockey Fights Cancer Night at 7 p.m. this Friday at Grossinger Motors Arena.
The team will wear specialty themed lavender jerseys during the game. Fans can bid to own the jerseys during a post-game live auction with a portion of the proceeds benefitting the American Cancer Society.
Upon entry, fans can personalize "I Fight For" signs in support of loved ones impacted by cancer. During a game break, fans will collectively hold their signs for a moment to honor who they support.
Before the game, a fighter will visit the Bison locker room to announce the starting lineup to the players. The ceremonial puck drop will feature three people affected by cancer. Additionally, a moment of silence will be held in-game to acknowledge those who have lost the battle.
During a game break, a special video tribute will be played featuring the Bison players, hockey operations and front office staff. During the second intermission, a cancer survivor will have the chance to participate in the Bison's "Shoot the Puck" challenge for $50,000 dollars.
The Family Four Pack is available for purchase and includes 4 tickets to any remaining home game, a player autographed mystery item, and a $10 concession voucher for only $89! Visit bloomingtonbisonhockey.com or call (309) 965-HERD for more information.
