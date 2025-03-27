Bison to Host Hockey Fights Cancer Night

March 27, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Bloomington Bison News Release







Bloomington, Ill. - Bloomington Bison President & CEO Larry McQueary announced today the details for Hockey Fights Cancer Night at 7 p.m. this Friday at Grossinger Motors Arena.

The team will wear specialty themed lavender jerseys during the game. Fans can bid to own the jerseys during a post-game live auction with a portion of the proceeds benefitting the American Cancer Society.

Upon entry, fans can personalize "I Fight For" signs in support of loved ones impacted by cancer. During a game break, fans will collectively hold their signs for a moment to honor who they support.

Before the game, a fighter will visit the Bison locker room to announce the starting lineup to the players. The ceremonial puck drop will feature three people affected by cancer. Additionally, a moment of silence will be held in-game to acknowledge those who have lost the battle.

During a game break, a special video tribute will be played featuring the Bison players, hockey operations and front office staff. During the second intermission, a cancer survivor will have the chance to participate in the Bison's "Shoot the Puck" challenge for $50,000 dollars.

The Family Four Pack is available for purchase and includes 4 tickets to any remaining home game, a player autographed mystery item, and a $10 concession voucher for only $89! Visit bloomingtonbisonhockey.com or call (309) 965-HERD for more information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.