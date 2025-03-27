Rush Game Notes: March 27, 2025 at Tulsa Oilers

March 27, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

(TULSA, Okla.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, face the Tulsa Oilers as they kick off a two-week, six-game road trip in Oklahoma. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT on Thursday at the BOK Center.

LAST TIME OUT

The Rapid City Rush ended their homestand with a 5-2 victory over the Wichita Thunder at The Monument Ice Arena on Sunday. The Rush scored on the opening shift when Blake Bennett buried just 35 seconds into the game. Bennett added a second goal three minutes later to give Rapid City an instant 2-0 lead. Billy Constantinou scored late in the first period, Parker Bowman added one in the second, and David Gagnon finished out the scoring in the third. Matt Radomsky made 25 saves.

A MUCH-DESERVED BOUNCE BACK

After falling behind for the majority of the first two games- despite playing well enough to win- the Rush were dominant from start to finish against Wichita on Sunday. Rapid City led for 59:25, their longest time leading a game this season.

FAST START

Blake Bennett's goal just 35 seconds into the first period on Sunday was the Rush's second-fastest goal this season, and fastest at home. Zack Hoffman buried just 26 seconds into the game on December 7, 2024 at South Carolina.

WELCOME BACK, MURPH

Connor Murphy, the Rush's opening night starter, is back with the team after a quick call-up to the Calgary Wranglers. Murphy's last appearance may have been his best: a 40-save shutout of the Iowa Heartlanders on March 15th.

AND WELCOME, JONNY

The Rush signed forward Jonathan Yantsis on Tuesday. The 25-year-old was released by Trois-Rivieres on Monday. He has played 38 ECHL games this season and 51 in his career, plus five playoff games.

LIKE THEY NEVER LEFT

After Trevor Janicke's call-up to Calgary on Saturday, the Rush reassembled the Blake Bennett-Ryan Wagner-Deni Goure line for the final two games against Wichita. All they did was score five goals and 11 points. Bennett and Wagner each had ten points over the six-game homestand as well.

ONE LAST ROADIE?

Rapid City begins a six-game, 12-day trip to Tulsa and Kansas City with tonight's game. For a team that has come together to give themselves an outside shot at the playoffs, this is the final guaranteed road trip for the 2024-25 Rapid City Rush.

BACK WHERE IT ALL STARTED

The Rush are back in Tulsa for the first time since their season-opener on October 19, 2024. While that series- and the start to the season- was forgettable, things have changed significantly in the five months since. Ten skaters in the Rush's opening night lineup are not on the active roster today, and Rapid City flies back into town with more points than they had all last season.

