Royals Open Three-Game Home Series with Mariners, Free Tickets to 2025 High School & College Graduates

March 27, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, return home for a three-game in three-day weekend series at home against the Maine Mariners on Friday, March 28th and Saturday, March 29th at 7 PM, as well as Sunday, March 30th at 3 PM.

The Sunday game features $2 hot dogs, popcorn & nachos + $1 Kids tickets.

For tickets to all home games this season, visit: Single Game Tickets

Royals Right Now:

The Royals enter the three-game series against Maine having won their three-game against the Norfolk Admirals and three of their last four games overall, for a 28-24-9-1 record (66 points). The Royals took the series opener on Friday, March 21st in a shootout, 2-1, before dropping game two on Saturday, March 22nd, 4-1 defeating the Admirals on Sunday, March 23rd, 2-1. Wednesday's scheduled series finale at Norfolk was postponed to a pending date due to unsafe ice conditions.

Reading is playing their sixth-consecutive home game which continues an eight-game homestand that opened with a two-game series split against Trois-Rivières with a 2-1 win over the Lions on Saturday, March 15th after dropping the opener on Friday, March 14th, 5-3.

Previous Game Recap

Forwards Matt Miller and Matt Brown tie for the team lead in points (31) while Brown leads the Royals in goals (17) and defenseman Sam Sedley is first on the team in assists (26).

Scouting the Mariners:

Maine enters the Friday face-off with a 26-32-4-0 record overall (56 points) through 62 games in the 2024-25 campaign. The Mariners have won four of their last six games, with a point earned in five of their last six games overall (4-1-1).

ECHL affiliates to the Boston Bruins (NHL) and Providence Bruins (AHL), Maine's offense is led by forward Brooklyn Kalmikov in points (49) and assists (31) while forward Lyden McCallum leads the Mariners in goals (23).

- The games will be streamed live on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:

FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4

Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals

Flyers Radio 24/7: FlyersRadio247.com (Select games - view games on Flyers Radio 24/7)

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.