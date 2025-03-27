ECHL Transactions - March 27
March 27, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, March 27, 2025:
Trois-Rivières:
Liam Peyton, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Atlanta:
add Nick Wong, F signed contract
delete Easton Armstrong, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
delete Connor Galloway, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve
Cincinnati:
add Pavel Cajan, G assigned by Cleveland
delete Brett Miller, G released as emergency backup goalie
delete Curtis Hall, F placed on bereavement leave
Florida:
add Colton Hargrove, F activated from 14-day injured reserve
delete Kyle Neuber, F placed on 14-day injured reserve
delete Andrew Fyten, F placed on 14-day injured reserve
delete Isaac Nurse, F placed on 14-day injured reserve
Fort Wayne:
add Luke Richardson, G added as emergency backup goalie (a.m.)
delete Brett Brochu, G recalled by Bakersfield
delete Luke Richardson, G released as emergency backup goalie (p.m.)
Greenville:
add Pierce Charleson, G returned from loan by Providence
delete Kolby Hay, G placed on reserve
Iowa:
add Ryan McGuire, F signed contract
delete Zach Dubinsky, F placed on 14-day injured reserve
Kalamazoo:
delete Dershahn Stewart, G released as emergency backup goalie
Maine:
add Josh Nixon, F signed contract 3/25
Rapid City:
add Connor Murphy, G assigned from Wranglers by Flames
add Jonathan Yantsis, F activated from reserve
delete Nathan Torchia, G placed on reserve
delete Garrett Klotz, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
Tulsa:
add Roman Kinal, D assigned by San Diego
add Easton Brodzinski, F returned from loan by San Diego
add Keegan Iverson, F activated from reserve
delete Anthony Costantini, D placed on reserve
delete Ruslan Gazizov, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve
delete Cade McNelly, D placed on 3-day injured reserve
delete Matt Koethe, F placed on 14-day injured reserve
Wheeling:
add Chase Pietila, D signed contract
add Thomas Gale, G signed amateur tryout
delete Kyle Jackson, F recalled by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
delete Jaxon Castor, G placed on 3-day injured reserve
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 27, 2025
- ECHL Transactions - March 27 - ECHL
- Charleson Returns to the Swamp Rabbits from the AHL - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Bison to Host Hockey Fights Cancer Night - Bloomington Bison
- Walker Flourishing in Second Season in Wichita - Wichita Thunder
- K-Wings Assistant Billy McCreary Named to Danbury Ring of Honor - Kalamazoo Wings
- Rush Game Notes: March 27, 2025 at Tulsa Oilers - Rapid City Rush
- Mavs Outshoot Thunder But Fall 3-2 at Home - Kansas City Mavericks
- Royals Open Three-Game Home Series with Mariners, Free Tickets to 2025 High School & College Graduates - Reading Royals
- Jason Fitzsimmons: The Story of a Stingrays Legend - South Carolina Stingrays
- April 12th Game to be Televised on MyTV Jax 30 - Jacksonville Icemen
- Gladiators Earn a Point, But Fall to the Solar Bears on School Day - Atlanta Gladiators
- Icemen Earn a Point in 3-2 OT Loss at Florida - Jacksonville Icemen
- Knight Monsters Return Home in Style with 5-1 Win - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Grizzlies Win 6-5 Thriller at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Wade Murphy Scores Lone Goal in Series Opener Loss at Tahoe, 5-1 - Idaho Steelheads
- Thunder Pulls Out 3-2 Win To Close Road Trip Vs. Mavericks - Wichita Thunder
- Blades Win 3-2 With OT Comeback Win - Florida Everblades
- Fuel Win Shootout Battle in Adirondack - Indy Fuel
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.