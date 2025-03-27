ECHL Transactions - March 27

March 27, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, March 27, 2025:

Trois-Rivières:

Liam Peyton, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Atlanta:

add Nick Wong, F signed contract

delete Easton Armstrong, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Connor Galloway, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

Cincinnati:

add Pavel Cajan, G assigned by Cleveland

delete Brett Miller, G released as emergency backup goalie

delete Curtis Hall, F placed on bereavement leave

Florida:

add Colton Hargrove, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Kyle Neuber, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

delete Andrew Fyten, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

delete Isaac Nurse, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

Fort Wayne:

add Luke Richardson, G added as emergency backup goalie (a.m.)

delete Brett Brochu, G recalled by Bakersfield

delete Luke Richardson, G released as emergency backup goalie (p.m.)

Greenville:

add Pierce Charleson, G returned from loan by Providence

delete Kolby Hay, G placed on reserve

Iowa:

add Ryan McGuire, F signed contract

delete Zach Dubinsky, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

Kalamazoo:

delete Dershahn Stewart, G released as emergency backup goalie

Maine:

add Josh Nixon, F signed contract 3/25

Rapid City:

add Connor Murphy, G assigned from Wranglers by Flames

add Jonathan Yantsis, F activated from reserve

delete Nathan Torchia, G placed on reserve

delete Garrett Klotz, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Tulsa:

add Roman Kinal, D assigned by San Diego

add Easton Brodzinski, F returned from loan by San Diego

add Keegan Iverson, F activated from reserve

delete Anthony Costantini, D placed on reserve

delete Ruslan Gazizov, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

delete Cade McNelly, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Matt Koethe, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

Wheeling:

add Chase Pietila, D signed contract

add Thomas Gale, G signed amateur tryout

delete Kyle Jackson, F recalled by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

delete Jaxon Castor, G placed on 3-day injured reserve

