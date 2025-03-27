Thunder Pulls Out 3-2 Win To Close Road Trip Vs. Mavericks

March 27, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita Thunder News Release









Wichita Thunder's Tyler Jette versus Kansas City Mavericks' Jimmy Glynn

(Wichita Thunder) Wichita Thunder's Tyler Jette versus Kansas City Mavericks' Jimmy Glynn(Wichita Thunder)

INDEPENDENCE, MO - Michal Stinil scored the go-ahead goal with 4:30 left and Trevor Gorsuch stopped 21 shots in the third period to help Wichita pull out a 3-2 victory over Kansas City on Wednesday night at Cable Dahmer Arena.

Kobe Walker and Peter Bates led the way with two points each and Gorsuch earned his 16th win, stopping 38 shots.

Jay Dickman opened the scoring with a power play goal late in the first. Luke Grainger found him in the slot and he fired a one-timer past Jack LaFontaine for his 29th of the year.

In the second, Kansas City scored twice in just over a minute to take its first lead. Luke Loheit tied the game at 10:34. Jimmy Glynn won a puck battle behind the Thunder net and found him in the slot. Loheit beat Gorsuch to the far side for his 13th of the season.

At 11:48, Damien Giroux made it 2-1. He got to a rebound after Zack Trott was denied by Gorsuch at the left post. Giroux came around the net, feathered a backhand towards the crease. The puck glanced off the skate of T.J. Lloyd and went over the goal line.

Just over two minutes later, Walker tied the game at two. Bates fed a pass into the zone. Walker caught up to the puck and fired it past LaFontaine.

In the third period, both teams dealt with penalty issues. Will Zapernick clipped Landon McCallum in the face and was sent off for four minutes. Nathan Dunkley cross checked Jake Wahlin in the face along the wall and was sent off for a minor.

Stinil recorded the eventual game-winner at 15:30. Walker fed a pass to the left post as he was coming in off the rush. Stinil outraced the defenseman to the puck and beat LaFontaine to make it 3-2.

Declan Smith was sent off with three minutes to go for a slash and the Mavericks had a six-on-four in the final minutes of the frame. Gorsuch made some highlight reel saves down the stretch and helped preserve the win.

Stinil extended his point streak to 14 games (5g, 14a). Walker has goals in back-to-back contests. Bates had two helpers and extended his point streak to eight-straight outings. He is also in a three-way tie for first in assists with 48. Dickman netted his 70th point of the year, giving Wichita three players with 70 or more on the season. Gorsuch started his 16th-straight game, tying a franchise record for most consecutive starts in a season.

Wichita went 1-for-4 on the power play. Kansas City was 0-for-2 on the man advantage.

The Thunder returns home on Friday night to host Kansas City.

Our next home game is on Friday, March 28 against Kansas City. Join us for QuikTrip Buy In and Affiliate Night, presented by Sharky's Island Bites. Head over to any Wichita-area QT location to get your complimentary upper-level ticket vouchers.

Fans can redeem by scanning the QR code, bringing the vouchers into the Thunder office or to the box office the night of the game. Fans can also redeem them digitally.

Our final home game is coming soon. Join us on Sunday, April 6 as we host our arch-rival, Allen. Toyota FanFest will start at noon in front of Entrance A and B. More details will be released soon. Our End of Season Awards will be released before the opening faceoff.

April 6 is also Team Photo Day. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a team photo, courtesy of BG Products, Groundworks, Select PT and Rose Harvest Design.

