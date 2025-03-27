Walker Flourishing in Second Season in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. - Kobe Walker stands on the bench before practice and can look up at the rafters to see the banners.

It still hasn't hit him that Travis Clayton's number hangs with the greats in Thunder history. To him, he was Coach Clayton who helped him develop from junior hockey all the way to the pros.

That is just one of the interesting connections that Walker brings to the locker room. The second-year pro is living out his childhood dream of playing pro hockey with T.J. Lloyd, who he grew up playing with when they were growing up in Lloydminster, Alberta.

Walker is in his second year with the Thunder and first full season as a pro. When he came in late last year, he made an immediate impact, tallying 16 points (8g, 8a) in 25 games. This season, he has racked up 61 points (27g, 34a) in 60 games and makes up one-third of arguably the best line in the league.

Coming to Wichita was an easy transition for the RIT product, which has been much easier with people he knows from his hometown.

Reunited with Travis Clayton and T.J. Lloyd

"It's nice having him around and having a familiar face with both T.J. and Travis here," commented Walker. "When Travis was coaching me, I didn't really know much about his playing career. He has coached me at the midget level, junior level and now at the pro level, so he has come full circle as a coach for me."

Walker didn't realize how good of a playing career Clayton had when he was in Wichita. Seeing his numbers and the records he set, he thinks it's a cool experience having him here coaching with the Thunder.

"It's nice to see him on the ice and I'm glad he is stepping into a role and doing a good job at it."

During his playing career, Clayton spent 11 seasons in the Air Capital. He finished his career with the Bossier-Shreveport Mudbugs from 2009-10 to 2010-11.

Clayton was one of the faces of the franchise during his time in Wichita. He is near the top of every single offensive category in team history, sitting second in goals (326), second in assists (508), second in points (834), second in games played (696), first in power play goals (110), second in penalty minutes (1,063), first in shorthanded goals (26), first in game-winning goals (50) and first in plus/minus (+108).

"Who would have thought that I would be coaching them both at the pro level, but it's awesome," stated Clayton. "I always knew that those two guys would have a chance to play pro hockey. I'm very happy that they have a chance to do this. They are wonderful human beings and put in the work every day."

Lloyd and Walker are from the same hometown. Lloydminster is a border city in Canada that splits between Alberta and Saskatchewan. Walker would go over to Lloyd's house and play mini sticks or skate on the outdoor rink. The two separated after minor hockey but have reunited in the Air Capital.

"We've known each other since we were younger," stated Walker. "Our friendship has always revolved around hockey. Being back together with him is great. We're even living together here in Wichita."

From playing hockey in their basement, backyards and in driveways to playing in front of 10,000-plus at INTRUST Bank Arena, it's a great experience for the childhood friends.

"Kobe and I won championships together playing minor hockey growing up, which instilled a deep level of friendship between us," stated Lloyd. "I remember playing mini sticks and skating on outdoor rinks around town with him. We're both fortunate enough to receive scholarships to play college hockey down in the states and to have our paths cross again has been surreal."

Seeing the childhood friends play in the Air Capital as they get their pro careers started has been great not only for the two of them but for the fans as well. Walker has quickly become a fan favorite, which is not a surprise to Lloyd.

"My favorite thing about Kobe is his outgoing character," he said. "He brings a level of enthusiasm to the rink every day that is unmatched. It's cool to see because he was the exact same way at 10-years-old. He's worked hard and has had to battle adversity to get where he's at. I'm proud to be a part of the success he's having and love having him as a teammate again."

Walker's Connection to Stanley Cup Winning Goalie Braden Holtby

Kobe not only has a great support system from his immediate family, but he also has another from a Stanley Cup winning netminder.

Walker is related to former NHL goaltender Braden Holtby, who won a Stanley Cup with the Washington Capitals.

"Braden is my first cousin, and we were pretty close growing up," said Walker. "His family lived on a farm when were younger and he would come stay over at our house when he was going through middle and high school. After school, there was no bus to take him out to the farm so he would come over to our house until his parents picked him up."

He still has memories of Holtby making a miraculous stop in the 2018 Stanley Cup Final against Vegas. It was Game 2 of the series. With less than two minutes left, Holtby robbed Alex Tuch to preserve a win. The Capitals went on to the win the series.

"It was cool to see him win the Cup. What is even crazier is that he is a goalie and seeing the mental warfare that they go through. I wasn't really talking to him throughout the playoffs, but it was pretty surreal to see. He won the Cup and to me, he is just a guy from Marshall, Saskatchewan, a town of 500 people."

What was the impact that Holtby had on Walker's career? Well, he has motivated him to work hard, focus on the small details and soak in the whole experience.

"He stressed to me to enjoy it all. He put it in my head that it is possible to get up to a higher league, but to have fun while doing it because one day it will all be gone."

Holtby makes his home in Washington and the two don't communicate as much as they used to. They keep in touch as much as they can given both of their busy schedules.

"Braden brought the Cup back to Alberta, which was a great experience for me. We had a great night celebrating his accomplishments and drinking out of the Cup."

Walker doesn't know where his career is going to lead. He is trying to enjoy the moment and focus on this season, helping the Thunder get into the playoffs and play for the Kelly Cup.

"Playing with Peter and Michal has been a pleasure. We feed off each other so well. I give them credit for my personal success. Our goal to take it one game at a time, have fun and help this team get into the postseason."

