Wade Murphy Scores Lone Goal in Series Opener Loss at Tahoe, 5-1

March 27, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Idaho Steelheads News Release







STATELINE, NV - The Idaho Steelheads (32-22-8-1, 73pts) fell to the Tahoe Knight Monsters (38-20-4-1, 81pts) Wednesday night by a final score of 5-1 in front of 2,052 fans at the Tahoe Blue Event Center. The Steelheads and Knight Monsters are back at it on Friday night at 8:30 p.m. (MT).

Idaho led 1-0 after Wade Murphy (9th) scored on the power-play 2:25 into the game from Francesco Arcuri and Reece Harsch. From the right side of the blueline Harsch fed Arcuri at the right face-off dot. From there he went to the left circle setting up Murphy for a wrist shot into the back of the net.

Logan Nelson scored the equalizing tally for the Knight Monsters from Troy Loggins and Patrick Newell as the score was even at 1-1 heading into the third period.

The Knight Monsters scored four goals in a span of 4:39 in the front half of the third period capturing a 5-1 lead, Nelson (2:54), Sloan Stanick (4:05), Bear Hughes (6:23), and Adrien Bisson (7:33) to secure the win.

Ben Kraws made 28 saves on the 33 shots in the loss while Jesper Vikman made 25 saves on 26 shots in the win.

ICCU Three Stars

1) Logan Nelson (TAH)

2) Adrien Bisson (TAH)

3) Jesper Vikman (TAH)

GAME NOTES

Idaho finished 1-for-4 and 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.

Tahoe outshot Idaho 33-26.

Cristophe Fillion (DNP), Ryan Foss (DNP), Mason McCarty (INJ), Jason Horvath (IR), and Mark Olver (IR) did not dress for Idaho.

Wade Murphy now has goals in back-to-back games and four in his last six games.

Kaleb Pearson led all skaters with seven shots.

Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Watch all Steelheads home games on FloHockey and KTVB 24/7 (Channel 7.2) and listen on the Steelheads flagship station 95.3 FM/1350 AM KTIK "The Ticket".

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.