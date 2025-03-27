April 12th Game to be Televised on MyTV Jax 30

March 27, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Jacksonville Icemen News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL -- The Jacksonville Icemen are pleased to announce that their April 12th game against the Savannah Ghost Pirates will be televised locally by Action Sports JAX on MyTV JAX 30, presented by Community First Credit Union.

On December 6th, the Icemen had their first ever game broadcast on local television, which aired on MyTV JAX 30. This season, the Icemen entered into a partnership with the Cox Media Group and the Action Sports JAX team to televise a total of five Icemen games during the 2024-25 season.

Community First Credit Union is a proud supporter of Icemen Hockey and continues their commitment to growing ice sports in the region at the Community First Igloo. Currently celebrating 90 years of service, Community First Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial institution offering personal and business banking services, loans, mortgages and investment for consumers across the First Coast. Community First has 23 locations and more than 450 employees.

The following is a listing of channels to find MyTV JAX for Friday's game:

Antenna - 30.2

Xfinity: Channel 29, 220 & 1184

AT&T U-Verse: Channel 31

DirecTV: Channel 53

Dish TV: Channel 32

For Icemen single game tickets, or ticket package information, Contact the Icemen office at 904-602-7825, or visit www.jacksonvilleicemen.com for more information.

