Claeys Blanks Mariners in One-Goal Game in Maine, 1-0

November 25, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release







Portland, ME - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, defeated the Maine Mariners, 1-0, Friday, November 25th at Cross Insurance Arena. The Royals improved to 8-5-1 and earned their third win over the Mariners this season (3-1). Brody Claeys saved all 31 shots he faced in his season debut. The shutout win was the first to be captured by a Royals netminder this season. Mariners goalie Francois Brassard saved 27 of 28 shots faced and suffered his fourth loss of the season (1-4).

Without a goal scored for either side through the opening 39 minutes of play, Will MacKinnon broke the scoreless tie with 56 remaining in the second period. The Royals took a breakout pass into the offensive zone which was put to a brief halt by Brassard with a pad save. Fortunately for the Royals, Maine failed to clear the rebound which settled in the slot for MacKinnon to blast a shot top shelf on Maine's net. Forwards Tyler Kirkup and Jacob Gaucher earned the assists on MacKinnon's third goal of the season for their third and sixth assists on the season respectively.

Reading led the shot totals through the first period but were held shotless in the third period for Maine to take the larger margin of shots produced in the game. Neither of Maine's 14 shots in the third period served as the equalizer as Claeys stood stellar in net until the final horn. The third year professional netminder earned his first shutout of his ECHL career and his second shutout win of his professional career.

Claeys is the first Royals goaltender to earn a shutout victory since former Royal Hayden Hawkey earned the honor in the regular season finale last season against the Adirondack Thunder on April 16th, 2022.

The Royals conclude their three-game road-trip against the Adirondack Thunder on Saturday, November 26th at 7:00 p.m. at Cool Insuring Arena.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 25, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.