Growlers Tackled 3-2 by Thunder
November 25, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
The Newfoundland Growlers dropped consecutive contests on the road as they lost 3-2 against the Adirondack Thunder on Friday night at Cool Insuring Arena.
With the game tied 2-2 late, Jarrod Gourley broke the deadlock for the Thunder with 6:57 left in regulation as his seeing eye shot found its way through everyone to make it a 3-2 Adirondack final.
Newfoundland head to Portland overnight to take on the Maine Mariners on Saturday evening at Cross Insurance Arena.
Three Stars:
1. ADK - J. Theut
2. ADK - J. Gourley
3. ADK - X. Parent
