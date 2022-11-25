Growlers Tackled 3-2 by Thunder

November 25, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release







The Newfoundland Growlers dropped consecutive contests on the road as they lost 3-2 against the Adirondack Thunder on Friday night at Cool Insuring Arena.

With the game tied 2-2 late, Jarrod Gourley broke the deadlock for the Thunder with 6:57 left in regulation as his seeing eye shot found its way through everyone to make it a 3-2 Adirondack final.

Newfoundland head to Portland overnight to take on the Maine Mariners on Saturday evening at Cross Insurance Arena.

Three Stars:

1. ADK - J. Theut

2. ADK - J. Gourley

3. ADK - X. Parent

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 25, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.