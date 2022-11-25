Royals Faceoff with Mariners for Rematch in Maine

Portland, ME - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, conclude a two-game series against the Maine Mariners tonight at 7:15 p.m. at Cross Insurance Arena.

Reading fell to 7-5-1 on the season after falling to Maine in their previous game, 5-3, on Wednesday, November 23rd at Cross Insurance Arena. Trey Bradley's first multi-goal game (2 G) of the season as well as Max Newton's fifth multi-point game (2 A) brought the Royals within a goal to begin the third period. However, Maine prevailed over the Royals to bring Reading's six-game win streak to an end in the series opener.

Wednesday's game was the first loss the Royals suffered to the Mariners this season. Reading previously defeated Maine at Cross Insurance Arena on Friday, November 11th and Saturday, November 12th. The Royals are 16-8-1 all-time against the Mariners have outscored Maine 12-7 across their three meetings this season.

Reading holds third place in the North Division with a .577 win percentage. Reading has two games less played compared to Worcester and Newfoundland who rank above the Royals in the divisional standings. Worcester regained first place in the North Division with a 13-2-0-0 record and .867 win percentage after Newfoundland dropped their second-straight game. The Growlers hold second place with a 12-2-1-0 record and .833 win percentage. Both teams are first and second respectively in the Eastern Conference standings, as well. Maine jumped ahead of Trois-Rivières after Wednesday's victory over the Royals to regain fourth place as the Lions fell to fifth in the division with a .500 win percentage. Adirondack has the fewest amount of games played in the division (12) with a .375 win percentage in sixth place. Norfolk sits at the bottom of the division with a 1-15-0 record and have dropped 12-straight games.

Maine improved to 6-7-1-0 record after their second-straight win. Both victories have come against divisional opponents (Newfoundland and Reading). Forward Matthew Santos scored two goals and an assist in the series opener to total six points (3 G, 3 A) over his last four games. Santos leads the Mariners in goals (6) while he ties for the team lead in points (11) with forward Nick Master, a native of Broomhall, PA.

The battle of specialty teams will be on full display as Maine enters the series finale with the fourth best penalty kill percentage in the league (88%) while the Royals enter with the fourth best power play on the road (26%). Maine's penalty kill until has allowed four of their total five power play goals allowed this season at home. The Royals have scored at least one power play goal in seven of their last eight games.

Reading leads the ECHL in shots against per game (26.9 avg.) and are 4-0-1-0 when leading after the first period, 5-0-1-0 when leading after the second period.

A few Royals are on streaks and captured milestones in the series opener against the Mariners:

Player Streaks:

Captain Garrett McFadden is on a four-game point streak (1 G, 3 A).

Defensemen Mason Millman is on a two-game point streak (2 A).

Forward Trey Bradley is on a two-game point streak (3 G, 1 A).

Milestones:

Forward Max Newton earned his fifth multi-point game of his professional career.

Forward Trey Bradley earned his first multi-goal game as a Royal.

