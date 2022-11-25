Game Preview: Stingrays at Gladiators, November 25 at 7:00 PM

The South Carolina Stingrays continue their 2022-23 campaign tonight as they head to Duluth, Georgia to take on the Atlanta Gladiators for the first of two consecutive nights at Gas South Arena. South Carolina is currently on a three-game point streak, picking up five points in the process.

LAST TIME OUT

The Stingrays gained a lead late in the second period from Ryan Scarfo before the Solar Bears tied the contest at one goal apiece a minute and a half later. South Carolina took back the lead early in the third period from Kevin O'Neil before Anthony Del Gaizo added an insurance goal two and a half minutes later. Clay Stevenson turned out his best performance of the season, stopping 37 of 38 shots in the win.

ALL-TIME SERIES

South Carolina has an overall record of 124-66-11-7 in 208 all-time regular-season meetings with the Gladiators. Atlanta won last year's season series 4-2 including wins in each of the final three battles. The Stingrays and Gladiators will face off a total of 12 times this season with South Carolina winning the first matchup at the North Charleston Coliseum on November 5th by a score of 4-2.

CHERNIWCHAN PASSES KISER

Andrew Cherniwchan has played nearly his entire career in South Carolina and is currently in his 10th full season as a Stingray. Tonight, Cherniwchan will reach another milestone in his career, passing Nate Kiser for third-most games played in franchise history, skating in his 413th career game with the Stingrays.

A SPECIAL MATCHUP

Tonight's matchup will be between two of the best special teams in the ECHL. South Carolina comes into tonight's contest as the league's-best power play, converting on 27.6% (16-for-58) of their man advantages. Atlanta is right behind the Stingrays in second place in the ECHL with a 26.6% power play and a league-high 5.33 power plays per game. On the other side, the Gladiators' penalty kill is the top-ranked system in the league, killing 92.3% of times shorthanded.

AS DEEP AS THEY COME

The Stingrays have thrived because of their depth this year, and they'll need to do so again moving forward for the immediate future. Jarid Lukosevicious signed a PTO with the Belleville Senators earlier this season. This week, Michael Kim was recalled by Hershey and Kevin O'Neil signed a PTO with the Bears. South Carolina will rely on that depth to carry them through the next few stretches of games in a close South Division.

Upcoming 5-Game Schedule

South Carolina at Atlanta - Saturday, November 26 at 7:00 p.m.

South Carolina at Savannah - Thursday, December 1 at 7:00 p.m.

Jacksonville at South Carolina - Friday, December 2 at 7:05 p.m.

Savannah at South Carolina - Saturday, December 3 at 6:05 p.m.

Greenville at South Carolina - Friday, December 9 at 7:05 p.m.

