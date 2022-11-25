Oilers Make Wichita Blue on Black Friday

November 25, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release







TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, defeated Wichita 6-3 in front of the fifth-largest crowd (9,102) in the ECHL this season on Black Friday.

Ryley Lindgren kicked off the night's festivities with his first professional goal just 1:53 into the action, wiring a shot off a hectic faceoff to set the score 1-0 in Tulsa's favor. Alex Gilmour extended the lead to 2-0, tipping a shot from Cameron Supryka beyond Evan Buitenhuis 4:43 into the period for the final goal of the opening frame.

Eddie Matsushima stole the puck before streaking down the right wing, end-to-end, tucking his second short-handed goal of the season to set Tulsa up with a three-goal lead. Matsushima followed up with his 11th goal in 11 games 39 seconds before the halfway-point of the game, deflecting a blast from Tyler Poulsen, altering the score 4-0 in the Oilers favor. The assist gives Poulsen seven points in his last seven outings. Dylan MacPherson batted the puck past Colten Ellis with 1:47 left in the frame on the power play, making it 4-1. Quinn Preston halved the Tulsa lead 45 seconds later with a beautiful in-tight goal.

Michal Stinil cut the Tulsa lead to one, cricket swinging a third unanswered goal home 8:19 into the third period. Dylan Sadowy put Tulsa back up by two 1:51 into the second half of the final frame, popping a one-time feed from Lindgren top shelf. Logan Nijhoff scored his second goal in as many games at the 18:38 mark, wristing a low shot into the empty net and finalizing the 6-3 victory for the Oilers.

Tulsa continues its weeklong, four-game series against the Thunder tomorrow, Nov. 26 at INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kan. at 7:05 p.m. The Oilers return home on Sunday, Nov. 27 for a 4:05 p.m. Paint the Ice game, once against hosting the Thunder.

Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 25, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.