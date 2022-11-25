Oilers Make Wichita Blue on Black Friday
November 25, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, defeated Wichita 6-3 in front of the fifth-largest crowd (9,102) in the ECHL this season on Black Friday.
Ryley Lindgren kicked off the night's festivities with his first professional goal just 1:53 into the action, wiring a shot off a hectic faceoff to set the score 1-0 in Tulsa's favor. Alex Gilmour extended the lead to 2-0, tipping a shot from Cameron Supryka beyond Evan Buitenhuis 4:43 into the period for the final goal of the opening frame.
Eddie Matsushima stole the puck before streaking down the right wing, end-to-end, tucking his second short-handed goal of the season to set Tulsa up with a three-goal lead. Matsushima followed up with his 11th goal in 11 games 39 seconds before the halfway-point of the game, deflecting a blast from Tyler Poulsen, altering the score 4-0 in the Oilers favor. The assist gives Poulsen seven points in his last seven outings. Dylan MacPherson batted the puck past Colten Ellis with 1:47 left in the frame on the power play, making it 4-1. Quinn Preston halved the Tulsa lead 45 seconds later with a beautiful in-tight goal.
Michal Stinil cut the Tulsa lead to one, cricket swinging a third unanswered goal home 8:19 into the third period. Dylan Sadowy put Tulsa back up by two 1:51 into the second half of the final frame, popping a one-time feed from Lindgren top shelf. Logan Nijhoff scored his second goal in as many games at the 18:38 mark, wristing a low shot into the empty net and finalizing the 6-3 victory for the Oilers.
Tulsa continues its weeklong, four-game series against the Thunder tomorrow, Nov. 26 at INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kan. at 7:05 p.m. The Oilers return home on Sunday, Nov. 27 for a 4:05 p.m. Paint the Ice game, once against hosting the Thunder.
Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.
