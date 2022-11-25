Mariners Drop Goaltending Duel to Reading
November 25, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release
PORTLAND, ME - Will MacKinnon's goal in the final minute of the second period stood up as the only puck to get behind either goaltender on Friday night at the Cross Insurance Arena as the Reading Royals defeated the Maine Mariners, 1-0. The Mariners were all over the Royals in the 3rd, outshooting them 14-0, but Brody Claeys made 31 saves in the game to record his first pro shutout.
The Royals broke the scoreless tie at 19:04 of the 2nd period after nearly 40 minutes without a goal for either team. After Jordan Kaplan's deke hit the post, Francois Brassard couldn't recover in time when MacKinnon's shot from the blue line hit the back of the net.
The Mariners third period effort generated their best scoring chances of the game but Claeys and the Royals defense wouldn't allow the equalizer. In the losing effort, Brassard stopped 27 of 28.
The Mariners (6-8-1-0) are home again tomorrow night for "Star Wars Night" at 6 PM, taking on the Newfoundland Growlers. Star Wars characters will be on hand to meet and take photos with fans. Individual game tickets can be purchased online, at the Ware-Butler Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena, or by calling 207-775-3458. Family Four Packs are available for all Saturday and Sunday games and can be purchased here. Season-long ticket plans are also still available. More information on ticketing options is available by calling 833-GO-MAINE, emailing mariners-sales@comcastspectacor.com, or by visiting MarinersOfMaine.com.
