Zane Franklin Scores Twice Against Former Club In 5-1 Win Over Allen

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (12-2-0-1, 25pts) picked up their fifth straight win defeating the Allen Americans (5-7-1-0, 11pts) by a final score of 5-1 Friday night in front of a sellout crowd of 5,121 fans at the Idaho Central Arena. The Steelheads and Americans will clash again in Boise Saturday night at 7:10 p.m.

For the fourth straight game Idaho would score first thanks to Janis Svanenbergs (5th) 5:44 into the game. Colton Hargrove (3rd) was able to tie it up at 1-1 about halfway through the first before Zane Franklin (3rd) handed the Steelheads a 2-1 lead with 4:27 to play in the opening stanza. Colton Kehler (8th) extended the Idaho lead to 3-1 at 12:11 of the second as the Steelheads led 3-1 after 40 minutes. Wade Murphy (1st) scored his first a Steelhead to make it 4-1 at 10:07 of period three. After tempers flared late in the third period the Steelheads headed on a power-play with just 1:52 to play in regulation. Zane Franklin (4th) cashed in on his second of the night which came on the power-play with just .3 seconds left. Adam Scheel collected the win making 28 saves on 29 while Luke Peressini received the loss making 36 saves on 41 shots.

SCORING

- 1st, 5:44 | 1-0 IDH GOAL: From the left-wing corner Matt Register fed A.J. White behind the Allen net. White centered in the high slot for Janis Svanenbergs who one timed it past Peressini.

- 1st, 11:04 | 1-1 ALN GOAL: Colton Saucerman blasted a slap shot off from the right point through the high slot which hit the skate of Colton Hargrove and into the back of the net.

- 1st, 15:33 | 2-1 IDH GOAL: Matt Register from the high slot fed Jack Becker in the right circle. Becker slid the puck over to Zane Franklin on the near side of the goal line who smashed it home.

- 2nd, 12:11 | IDH GOAL: Colton Kehler raced out of his own zone down the right wing. In the offensive end just outside the right dot he snapped a wrist shot off that rang off the far post and bounced into the back of the net.

- 3rd, 10:07 | IDH GOAL: At the top of the blue line Owen Headrick Wade Murphy in the right circle. Murphy sent a low wrist shot beating Peressini low far side.

- 3rd, 19:59 | IDH PP GOAL: With just .3 seconds left in regulation Zane Franklin from inside the left dot would fire a wrist shot picking the top right corner.

THREE STARS

1) Colton Kehler

2) Matt Register

3) Adam Scheel

GAME NOTES

- Idaho finished the 1-for-4 on power-play while Allen was 0-for-4. The Steelheads have scored a power-play goal in six straight games (7/20).

- Steelheads outshot the Americans 41-29 and have now produced 40+ shots in six games this year.

- Idaho has points in six straight games (6-0-0-1) and win streak of five games.

- Idaho is (3-0-0-0) vs. Allen this season and 23-16-5 all-time including 14-6-3 in Boise.

- Owen Headrick increased his point streak to seven games with an assist (3-6-9).

- Ryan Dmowski led all skaters with 11 shots on goal.

- Matt Register tallied four assists and was (+3) leading the league with a (+21) rating.

- Casey Johnson (IR), Willie Knierim (INJ), Cody Haiskanen (IR), and Jordan Kawaguchi (IR), and Jake Kupsky (DNP) did not dress for Idaho.

