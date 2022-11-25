Florida Ready to Battle in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Florida Everblades are ready to battle in Jacksonville after the first shootout of the season on Wednesday night in VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. The Blades scored an impressive three goals in a 3:53 stretch late in the second period to tie the game at 3-3, but the Jacksonville Icemen pulled out a 4-3 victory in the shootout.

Kyle Neuber picked up his first goal of the year in his fifth game in the lineup, the second straight season that he registered his first goal in his fifth game. Oliver Chau was the first opposing player to beat Jacksonville for a shorthanded goal this season. The shorty was the first of Chau's professional career.

Joe Pendenza's assist on Chau's goal gave the Blades' assistant captain his 200th ECHL career point and his 150th point in an Everblades sweater. Both Pendenza (1 G, 3 A) and Chau (1 G, 2 A) have collected points in three consecutive games.

Everblades netminder Cam Johnson chalked up a season-high 36 saves as the Blades picked up a valuable point in the league standings.

This is the last matchup between the in-state rivals until December 23rd.

