Forward Blade Jenkins Reassigned to Bridgeport Islanders

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) announced today that forward Blade Jenkins has been reassigned to the Bridgeport Islanders (AHL) by the New York Islanders.

Jenkins was tied for the team lead in points scored with Collin Adams at 17 (7-10-17) in 14 games played. The Jackson, MI native spent the 2020-21 & 2021-22 seasons in the AHL with the Bridgeport Sound Tigers/Islanders. In his 63 AHL games, Jenkins tallied 17 points (9-8-17) for Bridgeport. Jenkins is the third Railer to be called up to Bridgeport this season, joining Ryan MacKinnon & Trevor Cosgrove.

