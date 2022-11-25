ECHL Transactions - November 25
November 25, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, November 25, 2022:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Adirondack:
Daniel Maggio, D
Indy:
Cam Gray, G
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Jake Ryczek, D returned from loan to Springfield
Delete Brandon Fehd, D placed on reserve
Allen:
Add Eric Dop, G added to active roster (traded from Tulsa)
Add Nicholas Blachman, F activated from reserve
Florida:
Add Cam Morrison, F activated from reserve
Delete Cam Darcy, F placed on reserve
Greenville:
Delete Dan Herman, G released as EBUG
Idaho:
Add Wade Murphy, F activated from reserve
Delete William Knierim, F placed on reserve
Indy:
Add Mitchell Weeks, G assigned by Rockford
Add Kale Howarth, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Nate Pionk, F placed on reserve
Kalamazoo:
Add Josh Victor, D activated from reserve
Delete Jeremy Masella, D placed on reserve
Kansas City:
Add Hugo Roy, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Dalton Gally, D activated from reserve
Delete Luke Stevens, F placed on reserve
Delete Marc McNulty, D placed on reserve
Maine:
Add Alden Weller, D activated from reserve
Delete Tyler Hinam, F placed on reserve
Newfoundland:
Add Keenan Suthers, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Joe Murdaca, G activated from reserve
Norfolk:
Add Darick Louis-Jean, D added to active roster (claimed from Savannah)
Add Tanner Schachle, F added to active roster (traded from Rapid City)
Delete Aidan Brown, F traded to Allen
Delete Jake Smith, F traded to Florida [11/24]
Delete Aaron Thow, D traded to Utah [11/24]
Orlando:
Add James McEwan, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Jack LaFontaine, G recalled by Syracuse
Delete Brendan van Riemsdyk, F traded to Norfolk
Rapid City:
Add Carter Robertson, D added to active roster (traded from Norfolk)
Add Brett Gravelle, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Lucas Feuk, F activated from reserve
Delete Logan Nelson, F placed on reserve
Delete Colton Leiter, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/21)
Delete Callum Fryer, D traded to Norfolk
Reading:
Add Jordan Timmons, F added to active roster (traded from Idaho)
Delete Jordan Timmons, F placed on reserve
Delete Sam Sternschein, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/5)
Savannah:
Add Max Kaufman, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Westin Michaud, F placed on reserve
South Carolina:
Add Carter Allen, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Connor Moore, D activated from reserve
Add Benton Maass, D activated from reserve
Delete Evan Wardley, D placed on reserve
Toledo:
Add Brandon Hawkins, F returned from loan to Chicago (AHL)
Add Trenton Bliss, F assigned by Grand Rapids
Delete Brett McKenzie, F placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Add Brad Arvanitis, G added to active roster (traded from Rapid City)
Add Alex Gilmour, F activated from reserve
Delete Ethan Stewart, F placed on reserve
Utah:
Add Christian Simeone, F activated from reserve
Wheeling:
Add Taylor Gauthier, G activated from reserve
Add Jack Van Boekel, D activated from reserve
Delete Ryan Bednard, G placed on reserve
Delete Dilan Peters, D placed on reserve
Wichita:
Add Bray Crowder, D activated from reserve
Add Kelly Bent, F activated from reserve
Delete Brayden Watts, F placed on reserve
Delete Jordan Muzzillo, D placed on reserve
Delete Logan Fredericks, F suspended by team, removed from roster
Worcester:
Add Derek Osik, F activated from reserve
Delete Blade Jenkins, F recalled to Bridgeport by NY Islanders [11/24]
