ECHL Transactions - November 25

Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, November 25, 2022:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Adirondack:

Daniel Maggio, D

Indy:

Cam Gray, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Jake Ryczek, D returned from loan to Springfield

Delete Brandon Fehd, D placed on reserve

Allen:

Add Eric Dop, G added to active roster (traded from Tulsa)

Add Nicholas Blachman, F activated from reserve

Florida:

Add Cam Morrison, F activated from reserve

Delete Cam Darcy, F placed on reserve

Greenville:

Delete Dan Herman, G released as EBUG

Idaho:

Add Wade Murphy, F activated from reserve

Delete William Knierim, F placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Mitchell Weeks, G assigned by Rockford

Add Kale Howarth, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Nate Pionk, F placed on reserve

Kalamazoo:

Add Josh Victor, D activated from reserve

Delete Jeremy Masella, D placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Add Hugo Roy, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Dalton Gally, D activated from reserve

Delete Luke Stevens, F placed on reserve

Delete Marc McNulty, D placed on reserve

Maine:

Add Alden Weller, D activated from reserve

Delete Tyler Hinam, F placed on reserve

Newfoundland:

Add Keenan Suthers, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Joe Murdaca, G activated from reserve

Norfolk:

Add Darick Louis-Jean, D added to active roster (claimed from Savannah)

Add Tanner Schachle, F added to active roster (traded from Rapid City)

Delete Aidan Brown, F traded to Allen

Delete Jake Smith, F traded to Florida [11/24]

Delete Aaron Thow, D traded to Utah [11/24]

Orlando:

Add James McEwan, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Jack LaFontaine, G recalled by Syracuse

Delete Brendan van Riemsdyk, F traded to Norfolk

Rapid City:

Add Carter Robertson, D added to active roster (traded from Norfolk)

Add Brett Gravelle, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Lucas Feuk, F activated from reserve

Delete Logan Nelson, F placed on reserve

Delete Colton Leiter, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/21)

Delete Callum Fryer, D traded to Norfolk

Reading:

Add Jordan Timmons, F added to active roster (traded from Idaho)

Delete Jordan Timmons, F placed on reserve

Delete Sam Sternschein, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/5)

Savannah:

Add Max Kaufman, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Westin Michaud, F placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Add Carter Allen, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Connor Moore, D activated from reserve

Add Benton Maass, D activated from reserve

Delete Evan Wardley, D placed on reserve

Toledo:

Add Brandon Hawkins, F returned from loan to Chicago (AHL)

Add Trenton Bliss, F assigned by Grand Rapids

Delete Brett McKenzie, F placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Add Brad Arvanitis, G added to active roster (traded from Rapid City)

Add Alex Gilmour, F activated from reserve

Delete Ethan Stewart, F placed on reserve

Utah:

Add Christian Simeone, F activated from reserve

Wheeling:

Add Taylor Gauthier, G activated from reserve

Add Jack Van Boekel, D activated from reserve

Delete Ryan Bednard, G placed on reserve

Delete Dilan Peters, D placed on reserve

Wichita:

Add Bray Crowder, D activated from reserve

Add Kelly Bent, F activated from reserve

Delete Brayden Watts, F placed on reserve

Delete Jordan Muzzillo, D placed on reserve

Delete Logan Fredericks, F suspended by team, removed from roster

Worcester:

Add Derek Osik, F activated from reserve

Delete Blade Jenkins, F recalled to Bridgeport by NY Islanders [11/24]

ECHL Stories from November 25, 2022

