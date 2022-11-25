Destination Utah for the Next Three Games

In an ECHL first, the Lions de Trois-Rivières will face the Utah Grizzlies in a three-game, three-night series at the Maverik Center in West Valley City, Utah. Friday night's game will be Marc-André Bergeron's first game as Lions head coach after Éric Bélanger resigned earlier this week. We're anticipating an exciting game as the two teams sport similar records: The Lions have 13 points in 13 games (6-6-1) while the Grizzlies have 12 points in 13 games (6-7-0). The Lions will be aiming to extend their four-game winning streak, while the Grizzlies are on a four-game losing streak and will no doubt be looking to right the ship.

Players to watch

The Lions' Olivier Galipeau is having a stellar season with an impressive 11 points in 13 games. The blueliner is tied for fourth in scoring among all ECHL defencemen.

Former Sherbrooke Phoenix and Victoriaville Tigres forward Benjamin Tardif is a standout with the Grizzlies, with two goals and seven assists in seven games.

