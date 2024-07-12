Lions Add Thurso, Quebec Native Anthony Beauchamp to the Roster

Lions de Trois-Rivières have signed forward Anthony Beauchamp.

Beauchamp played the last two-and-a-half seasons with the (Los Angeles Kings affiliate) Greenville Swamp Rabbits of the ECHL.

Beauchamp has 64 points in 180 ECHL games, including 31 goals with the Swamp Rabbits, who are owned by the Spire Hockey group (also owners of the Lions de Trois-Rivières).

Beauchamp played in all of Greenville's games in the 2023-24 season. He also established himself as a team leader, sporting an assistant captain's "A" on his jersey.

