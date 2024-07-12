Railers Forward Jack Quinlivan Announces Retirement from Professional Hockey

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) announced today that forward Jack Quinlivan has announced his retirement from professional hockey.

Quinlivan, 28, first signed with the Railers as a rookie out of the University of Maine ahead of the 2022-23 season. He played ten games his rookie year before he was diagnosed with papillary thyroid cancer in December of 2022. After he missed the rest of the 22-23 season to undergo treatment for his cancer, Jack received an invitation to the 23-24 Railers Training Camp and earned a roster spot. He made his return to the Railers lineup for the first time in eleven months on November 10th, 2023 in St. John's, Newfoundland against the Newfoundland Growlers. Quinlivan recorded an assist in his first game played at the DCU Center since his return on November 17th, 2023 against the Cincinnati Cyclones. He was named an alternate captain for the Railers on March 1st, 2023.

"I feel like I am in a good space where I can end it on my terms," Quinlivan said. "I'm appreciative of the Worcester Railers for the opportunity to play professional hockey, especially in my own hometown. To have gone through what I did with my cancer treatments, and for them to have given me another chance with all of my teammates' support and the organization's support, it's two years I will always cherish.

Going to those IceCats and Sharks games ten minutes from my house and eventually coming back full-circle after Maine and playing here was such a comfortable feeling. That's what made me so comfortable out on the ice, because I was representing something that I was so proud of to represent, which was the Worcester community."

In 42 games with Worcester, Quinlivan recorded 15 points (8G, 7A) to go with 26 penalty minutes. He recorded the game-winning goal in the seventh round of a 4-3 shootout win against the Fort Wayne Komets on January 20th, 2024, as well as the game-winning goal with 4:36 left in regulation in a 6-4 victory over the Trois-Rivières Lions on February 3rd, 2024.

"He did the game of hockey justice by always playing it the right way," Head Coach Bob Deraney said. "He was a credit to the Railers organization and an inspiration to his teammates. We can't thank Jack enough for all he did for this team."

Prior to playing professional hockey, Jack played 123 games across five seasons of collegiate hockey for the University of Maine Black Bears of Hockey East, where he was named captain for two seasons and an alternate for one. He played one season for the Boston Jr. Bruins of the USPHL Premier, and was a standout at Shrewsbury High School, where he had 39 points (14G, 25A) in 22 games his senior year.

"We want to thank Jack for everything he brought to the organization every single day," Railers Chief Operating Officer Michael G. Myers said. "It is impossible to replace someone like Jack who embodies so well what it means to be a Railer both as a player and a person. He will always be a part of our Railers family, and we look forward to seeing what his next chapter in life brings."

