Ghost Pirates Hire Brenden Kotyk as Assistant Coach

July 12, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release







SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates announced Friday that Brenden Kotyk has been hired as the team's assistant coach.

Kotyk, 32, has spent the previous two seasons as the Head Coach/Director of Hockey Operations of the South Carolina Stingrays. The Regina, SK, native served as South Carolina's assistant coach in 2020-21 before being promoted to interim head coach in 2022.

"Enmarket Arena is beautiful and just seeing the fan support has been incredible," Kotyk said. "The fans bring it every game and we have to take advantage of our home ice, especially in the South Division. It's a passionate fanbase and a great city to live in."

Before beginning his coaching career, Kotyk played four seasons at the University of Minnesota-Duluth, turning pro in 2017-18. As a right-handed defenseman, he appeared in 151 career ECHL games with Greenville and Toledo as well as seven contests with the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League.

Kotyk joins Ghost Pirates Head Coach Jared Staal behind the bench in Savannah.

"I had a good feel right away that he would be an excellent addition to our staff," Staal said. "I reached out to people who knew him and he has an extremely good track record. He loves teaching which is something I really wanted to target with a younger team in Savannah with a lot of Florida prospects."

As a head coach in South Carolina, Kotyk posted a record of 94-56-8-4, capturing a South Division title in 2022-23.

