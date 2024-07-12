Kelly Cup Champ Anthony Petruzzelli Returns to Komets

Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets announced today that veteran forward and Kelly Cup champion Anthony Petruzzelli has signed on for his seventh season in Fort Wayne. The team will also begin a new partnership with RemedyLIVE for Mental Health Awareness Nights.

Petruzzelli, 31, started his career in Fort Wayne in 2018, skating in four regular season games and six playoff games, helping the Komets reach the Western Conference Final. The Federal Way, Washington native has played in 323 games as a Komet, scoring 100 goals with 111 assists and raising the Kelly Cup on Coliseum ice during the shortened 2020-2021 season. Last season, Petruzzelli opted to play in Europe, appearing in four games with the Guildford Flames of the EIHL before returning to the ECHL with stints in Jacksonville and Indy.

"It's great having a Kelly Cup champ back with the Komets," General Manager David Franke said. "Anthony is a favorite of all Komet fans. His hard-working style of play and durability are legendary. This signing is a real positive for the Komets. Anthony will offer valuable veteran leadership and can produce offensively and play on special teams. All of us in the Komet organization are excited to have Anthony back in the orange and black."

From the 2018-2019 season through the 2022-2023 season, Petruzzelli only missed nine games, all attributed to a call-up to the Chicago Wolves of the AHL in 2019. From 2019 to 2023, the lefty played in 243 consecutive regular season games, second only to Bobby Rivard's record of 280 games set from 1962-1966. Petruzzelli was named captain of the Komets midway through the 2021-2022 season and holds the franchise record for fasted regular-season overtime goal (:10), set on November 11, 2019, in a 3-2 win at Indy.

The Komet roster now consists of forwards Anthony Petruzzelli, Jack Gorniak, Ethan Keppen, Nolan Volcan, Austen Swankler, Randy Hernandez, Filip Fornåå Svensson, Nick Deakin-Poot. Defenseman: Noah Ganske, Mitch Andres, Martin Haš

RemedyLIVE Mental Health Awareness Nights - These nights will serve as an opportunity to showcase the help available in our community for anyone struggling with anxiety, mental health issues, or emotional distress. RemedyLIVE is dedicated to providing real-time, online crisis support to anyone who reaches out. For more information, visit remedylive.com.

"We're excited to partner with RemedyLIVE to help showcase their amazing work in our community," President of Business Operations/Co-Owner Scott Sproat said. These upcoming Mental Health Awareness Nights will be something that everyone from our organization, from players, coaches, and staff to the rest of our fantastic fanbase, will be excited to participate in, as we all know someone struggling with issues that require a helping hand."

Dates for Mental Health Awareness Nights will be announced later this summer.

