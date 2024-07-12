Power Skating Clinic & Group Lesson with Coach Witman on Sunday, New August Clinics Announced

July 12, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals Youth Hockey Association, presented by Visions Federal Credit Union, will host the following skill clinic and lesson THIS SUNDAY:

PRIVATE SMALL GROUP LESSON at BodyZone Sports and Wellness Complex on Sunday, July 14 from 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM.

Learn more, register: Private Small Group-7/14

POWER SKATING at BodyZone Sports and Wellness Complex on Sunday, July 14 from 12:30 - 1:30 PM.

Learn more, register: Power Skating-7/14

OTHER SKILL CLINICS IN JULY & AUGUST:

* SOLD OUT* PRIVATE SMALL GROUP LESSON at BodyZone Sports and Wellness Complex on Monday, July 15 from 5:00 AM - 6:00 PM.

Learn more, register: Private Small Group-7/15

STICK & PUCK at BodyZone Sports and Wellness Complex on Sunday, July 21 from 12:30 - 1:30 PM.

Learn more, register: Stick & Puck-7/21

POWER SKATING with COACH BINKLEY at BodyZone Sports and Wellness Complex on Sunday, July 28 from 12:30 - 1:30 PM.

Learn more, register: Power Skating-7/28

PRIVATE SMALL GROUP LESSON at BodyZone Sports and Wellness Complex on Monday, July 29 from 5:00 AM - 6:00 PM.

Learn more, register: Private Small Group-7/29

PRIVATE SMALL GROUP LESSON at BodyZone Sports and Wellness Complex on Monday, August 5 from 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM.

Learn more, register: Private Small Group-8/5

POWER SKATING at BodyZone Sports and Wellness Complex on Wednesday, August 7 from 6:15 - 7:15 PM.

Learn more, register: Power Skating-8/7

PRIVATE SMALL GROUP LESSON at BodyZone Sports and Wellness Complex on Sunday, August 11 from 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM.

Learn more, register: Private Small Group-8/11

POWER SKATING at BodyZone Sports and Wellness Complex on Sunday, August 11 from 12:30 - 1:30 PM.

Learn more, register: Power Skating-8/11

PRIVATE SMALL GROUP LESSON at BodyZone Sports and Wellness Complex on Sunday, August 18 from 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM.

Learn more, register: Private Small Group-8/18

POWER SKATING at BodyZone Sports and Wellness Complex on Sunday, August 18 from 12:30 - 1:30 PM.

Learn more, register: Power Skating-8/18

See All Clinics

All clinics are run by Director of the Reading Jr. Royals Bryce Witman

To provide top-notch individualized instruction, each slot will have no more than 19 players and 6 goalies.

Goalies, please reach out to Coach Bryce Witman (bwitman@royalshockey.com) before registering.

