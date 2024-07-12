Physical Blachman Re-Signs with Heartlanders

July 12, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Iowa Heartlanders News Release







Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders have signed forward Nico Blachman to an ECHL contract for the 2024-25 season, Head Coach and General Manager Derek Damon announced.

Blachman, 26, played in 13 games to end the season for Iowa, registering one assist and 69 penalty minutes. In total last season, he scored three goals, six points and ranked third in the ECHL with 188 penalty minutes. He registered ten fighting majors.

Bid Now On A Signed Nico Blachman Stick And Helmet (auction runs July 12 - July 19, items available for pickup in October).

Full-season tickets are currently on sale, and deposits can be placed for partial season plans, group outings, birthday parties, suites and the United Iowa Financial Party Plaza. Call 319-855-1775 to discuss options, or visit this link to make your plans for the 2024-25 season!

Stay tuned to Iowa Heartlanders social media (@goheartlanders) for upcoming theme night announcements and promotional calendar updates. Sign up here to be notified by text message for team news and updates ahead of the start of the 2024-25 season.

2024-25 roster

Defensemen (1): Jules Boscq

Forwards (5): Yuki Miura, Will Calverley, Jonny Sorenson, Adam Goodsir, Nico Blachman

Quotables

Nico Blachman: "There are a lot of reasons I want to return to this team. When I arrived, [Head Coach] Derek was honest with me about the role he wants me to play and that was great to have a coach so willing to communicate so openly about how I can be the best fit for the team. I want to win and represent our community so our fans take pride in this team. We have a great facility at Xtream Arena and this season, we will make people proud. Xtream Arena is going to be rocking when we fill it up like we saw to end last season. This season, we are going to be great on the ice and bring excitement every game for our fans."

Head Coach & General Manager Derek Damon: "Nico was a great addition to our team to end the season and we're happy to have him back. He brings a strong physical element to our lineup and has been great with the fans and getting out to community events. We're expecting him to have a big summer and to come in and have a strong start to training camp as he gets ready for his fourth year in the ECHL."

Blachman led the ECHL with 265 penalty minutes in 2022-23 and has career totals of eight goals, 18 points and 567 PIM in 116 games. An Aventura, FL native, Blachman stands 6-foot-2 and weighs 188 pounds.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.