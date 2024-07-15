A Former QMJHLer Joins the Lions

July 15, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







Lions de Trois-Rivières have inked Pont-Rouge, Quebec native Tommy Cormier to his first professional contract.

The 5'7" forward played in 67 games in each of the last two seasons with the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League's Victoriaville Tigres.

Cormier excelled in both the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons: He registered 85 points - including 40 goals - in 2022-23; and 79 points - including 30 goals - in 2023-24.

The 20-year-old was also named an assistant captain with the Tigers last season.

