Worcester Railers HC Sign Defenseman Connor Welsh for 2024-25 Season

July 15, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Worcester Railers HC News Release







WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and General Manager & Associate Head Coach Nick Tuzzolino, announced today that the club has signed defenseman Connor Welsh to an ECHL contract for the 2024-25 season.

Welsh, 26, re-signs with the Railers for his third professional season. In his first year with the Railers, the 5'7", 154 lb defenseman was first on the team in games played (70), second among defensemen in points (29), and fourth on the team in special teams points (11) with eight on the power play (2G, 6A) and three shorthanded (0G, 3A). Welsh was third amongst all ECHL defensemen in shorthanded assists (3).

"We are very excited for Connor's return this season," Head Coach Bob Deraney said. "He's a terrific leader, and a very smart and skilled defenseman that brings so much to our team on and off the ice. His best hockey is ahead of him. We are very excited to see him take his game to the next level this season."

Welsh was first acquired by Worcester in a trade announced on September 6th, 2023 from the Trois-Rivieres Lions in exchange for cash considerations. The Halifax, NS native played in 63 games for the Lions during the 2022-23 season, recording 20 points (2G, 18A) and 22 penalty minutes. Welsh first joined the Lions for 11 games late in the 2021-22 season following his final year at Dalhousie University, where he played in three seasons from 2018-19 to 2021-22 for the Rams. Prior to collegiate hockey, Welsh spent two seasons in the British Columbia Hockey League, splitting time between the Alberni Valley Bulldogs and the Trail Smoke Eaters. In 113 BCHL games, Welsh had 55 points (17G, 38A) to go with 38 penalty minutes.

"From day one when I became a Railer all the way up until now I've been treated well," Welsh said. "It's been a group that I feel has shown and expressed their want and interest in me, and at the end of the day every player wants to feel that way. It gives them confidence and motivation to show up, put the work in, and be ready to go. From my end, I'm very excited."

The Railers have announced four players officially signed for the 2024-25 season as Welsh joins Anthony Callin, JD Dudek, and Anthony Repaci as the four signees. More announcements are expected over the coming weeks.

The Worcester Railers HC 2024-25 Opening Weekend at the DCU Center is Sat., Oct. 19th and Sun., Oct. 20th vs. the Reading Royals. The new 508 Club is now on sale for the 2024-25 season! Get access to games this season, exclusive events and additional benefits by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting RailersHC.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.