Zawyer Sports & Entertainment Acquires Controlling Interest in Charlotte Checkers

July 15, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release







The Charlotte Checkers today announced that Zawyer Sports & Entertainment has acquired a controlling interest in the team. Michael Kahn, the team's current CEO who has held majority ownership since 2006, will remain as the largest minority partner.

The Checkers' day-to-day business operations and front office staff will not change as a result of the ownership transfer. The Ghost Pirates announced an affiliation with the Florida Panthers and the Checkers on June 17.

"We are excited to welcome the Charlotte Checkers to the Zawyer Sports family," Zawyer Sports CEO Andy Kaufmann said. "With the recent announcement of their affiliation with the Ghost Pirates, we are eager to grow our relationship between the two teams both on the ice and in the communities of Savannah and Charlotte."

"The time is right to bring in a managing partner that will continue to grow and expand the Charlotte Checkers footprint and the Checkers' commitment to the City of Charlotte," said Kahn. "Andy Kaufmann and his team at Zawyer Sports & Entertainment are that partner. While I will remain involved and the entire front office staff will remain intact, the additional resources that Andy and Zawyer will bring to the organization as we continue to grow hockey in both Charlotte and the surrounding region are both numerous and exciting. Further, with the addition of several high-profile minority partners coming on board, sponsorship and opportunities will continue to increase. This is a monumental day for Charlotte Checkers hockey and one that makes the Checkers future very bright."

Ghost Pirates head coach Jared Staal played five seasons with the Checkers and spent the past two years behind the bench in Charlotte as an assistant coach. Staal was named Savannah's head coach on May 28.

The Checkers are the latest addition to Zawyer Sports & Entertainment's family of teams. The organization owns and operates three ECHL franchises: The Jacksonville Icemen, Tahoe Knight Monsters and the Checkers' newest affiliate, the Savannah Ghost Pirates. It also owns and operates the Gastonia Baseball Club, Community First Igloo in Jacksonville and 32 Degrees Marketing, a full-service agency. Additionally, Zawyer operates the ECHL's Allen Americans and Atlanta Gladiators as well as Ghost Pirates Ice in Savannah.

"The Florida Panthers partnership with the Charlotte Checkers is pivotal in the development and compete level of our Panthers Pipeline and roster," Florida Panthers Senior Vice President of Hockey Operations Paul Krepelka said. "We are grateful to Michael Kahn for his time at the helm of our affiliate and can't wait to welcome Zawyer Sports to Charlotte. Andy Kaufmann and his team have a proven track record that will continue to elevate this great franchise and provide opportunities for our athletes and staff."

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.