Zawyer Sports & Entertainment Acquires Controlling Interest of the Charlotte Checkers

July 15, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Dallas/Allen, Texas -The Charlotte Checkers today announced that Zawyer Sports & Entertainment has acquired a controlling interest in the team. Michael Kahn, the team's current CEO who has held majority ownership since 2006, will remain as the largest minority partner.

The Checkers' day-to-day business operations and front office staff will not change as a result of the ownership transfer. The announcement was made at Bojangles Entertainment Complex in Charlotte.

"The Jack family is very proud and excited to be a new partner with the AHL's CharlotteCheckers," Americans Majority Co-Owner LaSonjia Jack said. "We'd like to welcome them to the Zawyer family with open arms." LaSonjia and her son Myles took a controlling interest in the Americans on October 4, 2023.

"The time is right to bring in a managing partner that will continue to grow and expand the Charlotte Checkers footprint and the Checkers' commitment to the City of Charlotte," Kahn said. "Andy Kaufmann and his team at Zawyer Sports & Entertainment are that partner. While I will remain involved and the entire front office staff will remain intact, the additional resources that Andy and Zawyer will bring to the organization as we continue to grow hockey in both Charlotte and the surrounding region are both numerous and exciting. Further, with the addition of several high-profile minority partners coming on board, sponsorship and opportunities will continue to increase. This is a monumental day for Charlotte Checkers hockey and one that makes the Checkers future very bright."

The Checkers are the latest addition to Zawyer Sports & Entertainment's family of hockey teams. Zawyer currently operates the Americans and Atlanta Gladiators. The organization also owns the Jacksonville Icemen, Tahoe Knight Monsters and the Checkers' newest affiliate, the Savannah Ghost Pirates.

