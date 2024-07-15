Iowa Heartlanders Debut 5-Star Fan Experience Package

You may have heard we made some big news in our final game of the 2023-24 season -our first-ever sellout in team history!

That game featured a pre-game tailgate and fireworks (literally and figuratively) inside Xtream Arena, and we are going to recreate that high-energy, 5-star fan experience at 5 specific games during the 2024-25 season.

Join the fun of those 5 experiences by purchasing our new 5-Star Ticket Package!

OUR 5-GAME PACKAGE:

Open Season: Saturday, October 19 at 6:00 pm vs. Fort Wayne Komets

Crispy Bacon Night: Saturday, November 30 at 6:00 pm vs. Bloomington Bison

Wild, Wild Midwest Night (Country Night): Saturday, January 18 at 6:00 pm vs. Tahoe Knight Monsters

Landers Fight Cancer: Saturday, February 15 at 6:00 pm vs. Toledo Walleye

Fan Appreciation Night: Saturday, April 12 at 6:00 pm vs. Cincinnati Cyclones

These 5 games will provide a 5-star fan experience with a pre-game party, heightened game production value, and an energetic environment in a packed Xtream Arena. Didn't make it to the game on April 13? Don't miss out again!

Purchase before September 20 to receive an exclusive Heartlanders cooler! Packages start at $80.

