Mick Messner Returns to Grizzlies for Upcoming 2024-25 Season

West Valley City, Utah - Forward Mick Messner is returning to the Utah Grizzlies for the upcoming 2024-25 season.

Messner appeared in all 72 regular season games for the Grizzlies in the 2023-24 season, scoring 38 points (15 goals, 23 assists). Messner tied all league rookies with 3 shorthanded goals last season. Messner scored 2 goals and 1 assist vs Newfoundland on November 24, 2023. Messner had 6 or more points in every full month of the 2023-24 season.

Messner started his college career at the University of Wisconsin and played there for 2 years from 2018-2020. He transferred to Merrimack College, where he spent 3 seasons there from 2020-2023. Messner had 5 goals, 4 assists and a +6 rating in 35 games with Merrimack this season. Messner majored in Business at Merrimack. He signed with the Grizzlies on April 4, 2023 and he made his pro debut at Idaho on April 5, 2023. Messner appeared in 1 game in the 2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs.

The Grizzlies will announce another player signing on Thursday, July 18th at 10:00 am mountain time. The Grizzlies are celebrating their 30th season of hockey in Utah with the 2024-25 season. Ticket packages are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

