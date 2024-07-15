Zawyer Sports & Entertainment Acquires Controlling Interest of the AHL's Charlotte Checkers

July 15, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Jacksonville Icemen News Release







JACKSONVILLE & CHARLOTTE -- The Charlotte Checkers today announced that Zawyer Sports & Entertainment has acquired a controlling interest in the team. Michael Kahn, the team's current CEO who has held majority ownership since 2006, will remain as the largest minority partner.

The Checkers' day-to-day business operations and front office staff will not change as a result of the ownership transfer.

"We are excited to welcome the Charlotte Checkers to the Zawyer Sports family," said Zawyer Sports & Entertainment CEO Andy Kaufmann. "The Checkers are a team rich with history and an incredible fan base and we are honored to do our part in making Checkers Nation proud - not just on game days, but all year long in this very special community. We have already made an impact here in the community with Gastonia Baseball, and we are eager to grow our footprint in the region by providing local families with quality entertainment, community outreach and competitive hockey."

"The time is right to bring in a managing partner that will continue to grow and expand the Charlotte Checkers footprint and the Checkers' commitment to the City of Charlotte," said Kahn. "Andy Kaufmann and his team at Zawyer Sports & Entertainment are that partner. While I will remain involved and the entire front office staff will remain intact, the additional resources that Andy and Zawyer will bring to the organization as we continue to grow hockey in both Charlotte and the surrounding region are both numerous and exciting. Further, with the addition of several high-profile minority partners coming on board, sponsorship and opportunities will continue to increase. This is a monumental day for Charlotte Checkers hockey and one that makes the Checkers future very bright."

The Checkers are the latest addition to Zawyer Sports & Entertainment's family of teams. The organization owns and operates three ECHL franchises: The Jacksonville Icemen, Tahoe Knight Monsters and the Checkers' newest affiliate, the Savannah Ghost Pirates. It also owns and operates the Gastonia Baseball Club, Community First Igloo in Jacksonville and 32 Degrees Marketing, a full-service agency. Additionally, Zawyer operates the ECHL's Allen Americans and Atlanta Gladiators as well as Ghost Pirates Ice in Savannah.

Prominent partners in Zawyer's group include NASCAR driver Kevin Harvick, Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow, NFL linebacker Myles Jack, Carolina Panthers long-snapper J.J. Jansen and Fox NASCAR analyst Regan Smith.

There will be no change to the team's NHL affiliation with the Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers or to the team's status as the primary tenant at Bojangles Coliseum.

"The Florida Panthers partnership with the Charlotte Checkers is pivotal in the development and compete level of our Panthers Pipeline and roster," said Florida Panthers Senior Vice President, Hockey Operations Paul Krepelka. "We are grateful to Michael Kahn for his time at the helm of our affiliate and can't wait to welcome Zawyer Sports to Charlotte. Andy Kaufmann and his team have a proven track record that will continue to elevate this great franchise and provide opportunities for our athletes and staff."

"Bojangles Coliseum has been a cornerstone of our community since the 1950s, with hockey holding a special place in its rich history," said Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority CEO Steve Bagwell. "Since the Checkers returned to the Coliseum a decade ago, they have become an integral part of the BOplex, bringing renewed energy and excitement. We celebrate a new era as we welcome Andy Kaufmann and Zawyer Sports & Entertainment as the new owners of the Charlotte Checkers. Together, we embark on this exciting journey, reaffirming our commitment to delivering exceptional sports and entertainment experiences to Charlotte and continuing the proud legacy of Bojangles Coliseum and the Charlotte Checkers."

The American Hockey League Board of Governors approved the transaction at their annual meetings last week. The Checkers will serve as the AHL affiliate of the Savannah Ghost Pirates (ECHL) for the upcoming season.

"On behalf of our Board of Governors, I would like to thank Michael Kahn for his excellent stewardship of the Charlotte Checkers franchise in our league over the last 14 years," said Scott Howson, American Hockey League President and CEO. "We are very excited to welcome Andy Kaufmann and Zawyer Sports, and we look forward to working with him as he continues to build on the success of the Checkers."

Zawyer Sports & Entertainment was founded by Andy Kaufmann in 2018 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

ECHL Stories from July 15, 2024

