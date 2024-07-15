Ghost Pirates Announce 2024-25 Promotional Schedule

July 15, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

The Savannah Ghost Pirates announced today a first look at the team's 2024-25 season promotional schedule. This year will feature over a dozen themes, including extraordinary celebrations and entertainment at Enmarket Arena. Additional theme nights and ticket packages will be announced at a later date. Dates and opponents are subject to change.

OPENING NIGHT - October 18

Join us for Opening Night on October 18 at Enmarket Arena as the Ghost Pirates welcome the Indy Fuel to kick off Year 3 in Savannah!

HALLOWEEN PARTY - October 30

Break out your costumes and get ready for a spook-tacular celebration in the 912 on October 30 as the Orlando Solar Bears come to town.

MILITARY APPRECIATION WEEKEND, PRESENTED BY VYSTAR CREDIT UNION - November 8, 9, 10

Military Appreciation Weekend, presented by VyStar Credit Union, is set for November 8-10 against the Idaho Steelheads as the Ghost Pirates honor the countless men and women who have served and/or continue to serve our country. Savannah will wear military-themed specialty jerseys that will be autographed and auctioned off after the three-game weekend!

TEDDY BEAR TOSS, PRESENTED BY PUBLIX AND MEMORIAL HEALTH - December 8

Be part of the fun and throw a teddy bear on the ice after the first Ghost Pirates goal on December 8 against Orlando! The Teddy Bear Toss, sponsored by Publix and Memorial Health, gathers stuffed animals to donate to children all over the Savannah community to ensure everyone has a gift this holiday season.

STAR WARS™ NIGHTS - December 19, 21

May the Force be with you, always. For the first time in history, the Ghost Pirates and Lucasfilm are combining for a two-night intergalactic collaboration. Savannah will wear specialty uniforms against the Solar Bears and the Atlanta Gladiators, featuring many more surprises from one of the highest-grossing film franchises in history.

HOLIDAY CELEBRATION - December 22

'Tis the season! Grab your tickets for a gift-filled night on December 22 against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

MARVEL NIGHT - December 27

Superheroes assemble from all over the Savannah community to unite for Marvel Night against the Norfolk Admirals featuring a character to be named later! Special ticket packages commemorating the night will be available soon.

NEW YEAR'S EVE - December 31

Ring in the New Year in style as the Ghost Pirates host the South Carolina Stingrays before the ball drops in Savannah.

90'S RETRO PARTY - February 1

Let's party like it's the 1990's against the Jacksonville Icemen on February 1! Take a trip down memory lane with classic hits, unforgettable fashion trends and more.

YOUTH SPORTS WEEKEND, PRESENTED BY OPTIM ORTHOPEDICS - February 7, 8

Youth Sports Weekend is February 7-8, sponsored by Optim Orthopedics, as the Ghost Pirates play the Bloomington Bison in a two-game series. We'll honor local youth sports teams around the Savannah area throughout the weekend.

ST. PATRICK'S DAY - March 7

Break out your four-leaf clovers and help us turn Enmarket Arena green as we continue a Savannah tradition. Not only will the Ghost Pirates be wearing specialty jerseys on March 7, but the game will be filled with St. Patrick's Day giveaways, prizes and much more!

MARGARITAVILLE NIGHTS - March 20, 21

Aloha, Ghost Pirates fans! You'll be dreaming of paradise with unique in-game experiences that you won't want to miss.

PUBLIX FAMILY FUNDAYS

On Publix Family Fundays, the Ghost Pirates will don Publix-themed uniforms every Sunday at Enmarket Arena! Each game will offer a Publix Family Funday 4-Pack (details to come soon)!

THIRSTY THURSDAYS

During Thirsty Thursdays, Enmarket Arena's menu will promote a specific deal filled with savings!

Group deposits are now available for the 2024-25 season! Whether you're hosting a company outing or bringing a group of friends together, Ghost Pirates games provide a terrific experience with discounted tickets, exclusive seating options and more! New seats have been added at the west end of the arena! For additional information, click here to fill out a group outing interest form!

