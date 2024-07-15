Arvanitis Re-Signs with Maine

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners announced the signing of goaltender Brad Arvanitis on Monday, bringing back their top netminder from the 2023-24 season. Arvanitis finished tied for third in save percentage among all ECHL goalies last season.

The 2023-24 season was Arvanitis' first full campaign in the ECHL, and he made the most of it. Part of a three-goalie rotation for most of the season, he quickly rose to the top of the depth chart and became the Mariners number one option. In 35 games, Arvanitis posted a record of 20-10-3, a 2.71 goals-against average, and a .920 save percentage. Starting six of the team's seven playoff games, Arvanitis went 3-3-0, with a sparkling 1.69 GAA and a .939 SV% in the North Division Semifinals series against the Adirondack Thunder. Arvanitis was the ECHL's Rookie of the Month for January 2024 and was named the Mariners team Rookie of the Year.

A native of Holliston, MA, the 26-year-old backstop played collegiately both at UMass Amherst and Babson College. Before joining the Mariners, he had brief stints in the ECHL with the Rapid City Rush, Tulsa Oilers, and Wichita Thunder. He spent most of the 2022-23 season in the Southern Professional Hockey League, playing for the Pensacola Ice Flyers.

"The city, the fans, the organization as a whole really allowed me to develop and become a better person and goalie," said Arvanitis. "That's why I wanted to come back and try to do it again and obviously do better than what we did last year."

The Mariners 2024-25 season presented by Hannaford to Go, begins on Friday, October 18th with the Home Opener against the Wheeling Nailers at 7:15 PM.

