Royals Sign Brock Caufield for 2024-25 Season

July 15, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that forward Brock Caufield has signed with the club for the 2024-25 season.

Caufield, 25, is coming off of his rookie season where he posted 32 points (12g-20a), six penalty minutes and a -15 rating in 63 games for the Newfoundland Growlers. A native of Stevens Point, Wisconsin, Caufield played under a one-year AHL contract with the Toronto Marlies following five seasons at the University of Wisconsin in the NCAA. With the Badgers, Caufield collected 74 points (33g-41a), 22 penalty minutes and a -32 rating across 172 NCAA career games. The 5'9", 181-pound, right-shot forward captured the NCAA (B1G) Regular Season Championship in the 2020-21 season, as well as two NCAA (B1G) Sportsmanship Awards (2020-21 & 2022-23).

"I am super excited to have signed in Reading," Caufield stated. "I can't wait to get the season going and get to meet my new teammates and the fans."

"Brock will help bolster our offense with his ability to create offense, score off the rush and make plays," Head Coach & General Manager Jason Binkley stated. "Goal scoring is an area we missed last season severely and I think Brock is a really good start and really good piece to start to help fill that hole. All the reports that we have from Toronto and Newfoundland is that he is nothing but an outstanding person. Everything that he should be bringing to the locker room should be positive and well respected. Brock is a good piece to have this early and one we hope to build off of."

Prior to his collegiate career, Caufield collected 57 points (25 goals, 32 assists) in 118 United States Hockey League (USHL) career games with the Green Bay Gamblers.

Additionally, Caufield attended NHL Development Camps for the Los Angelas Kings (2019) and Buffalo Sabres (2022). Brock is the older brother of current forward for the Montréal Canadians and No. 15 overall pick in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, Cole Caufield.

Royals 2024-25 roster:

Forwards (3): Brock Caufield, Yvan Mongo, Shane Sellar

Defensemen (2): Kenny Johnson, Tony Malinowski

