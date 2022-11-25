Admirals Win Overtime Thriller Against Railers

NORFOLK, VA -- The Norfolk Admirals Hockey Club defeated the Worcester Railers at home in overtime on Friday night 5-4.

GAME STORY

Coming off of a 4-1 loss Wednesday night, the Admirals were back in action against the Worcester Railers once again on Friday. The Railers got on the board first scoring just halfway through the opening period on a goal from Quin Ryan. Tag Bertuzzi was able to tie the game up for the Admirals with 32 seconds remaining in the first for his fourth of the year. The Admirals continued the energy and intensity into the second period and were able to put two more on the board. Griffin Lunn got his first as an Admiral with 3:35 remaining in the period, followed by an Eric Williams power-play goal with 1:18 left to give the Admirals a 3-1 lead going into the second intermission. The third period saw a flurry of goals, with four total goals being scored. Worcester scored just two and a half minutes into the period to cut the Admirals' lead down to just one. Danny Katic was able to extend Norfolk's lead back to two, scoring five minutes later to bring the score to 4-2. The Railers collected a goal from Blake Christensen with 6:19 left to get back within one before Jimmy Lambert tied the game at four with 1:38 to go. Being tied at the end of regulation, Norfolk went to overtime for the first time this season. With 3:44 left in overtime, Ryan Foss found Cody Milan cutting to the slot for the game-winning goal. With the victory, the Admirals snap their 12-game losing streak, and Jeff Carr collects his first victory as Admirals Head Coach.

ADMIRABLE ADMIRALS

Cody Milan - Getting his third goal of the season, Milan got the game-winning goal in overtime for the second time in his Admirals' career. Milan also picked up an assist on the goal by Katic in the third period.

Tag Bertuzzi - Scoring the first goal for the Admirals tonight, Bertuzzi helped to give the team momentum to carry throughout the game. Bertuzzi now has four goals on the year, most on the team.

Eric Williams - Collecting three points tonight, Williams helped give the Admirals an edge offensively. Williams' power play goal was crucial for momentum.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Admirals are back in action tomorrow night as they take on the Railers in the finale of three games. Tomorrow is also game two of the Admirals City Series, where they will be representing Newport News as the Newport News Admirals.

